LeBron James Trade Could Be Forming Amid Reports Of A Falling Out With Jeanie Buss

Recent LeBron James drama could hint at major trade out of Los Angeles, said NBA insider before tip-off against the Clippers.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a play in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

No deal is imminent for the Lakers, but it doesn’t mean that all is quiet as February’s trade deadline approaches. In light of a recent report regarding a strained relationship between LeBron James and Jeanie Buss, there is a growing sentiment that something major is on the horizon. Speaking on Sirius XM NB Radio, league insider Chris Haynes suggested that this latest scoop could be the first step of an ugly divorce in Los Angeles.

“I just question why now,” said Haynes. “Usually when things like this start to trickle out, something is about to go down. I don’t know what that is, but that’s usually how this works.”

Things have been relatively quiet for the Lakers, and all seemed well in the wake of Mark Walter’s takeover. According to recent claims, however, Buss has slowly building up resentment toward LeBron that began to take shape after their 2020 title run. She has allegedly become frustrated with James for his lack of accountability and the way he has tried to overshadow the franchise. She reportedly believes he doesn’t appreciate what the team has done for him over the years.

While Buss has come out to deny the claims, the damage has already been done. Nobody will look at LeBron’s relationship with the Lakers the same, and that means something with his contract expiring at the end of this season. His future was already uncertain before this story got out, but this new intel suggests that things have reached a point beyond what anyone thought possible.

This kind of revealing and damaging story usually comes after a big breakup, not before. That’s why people across the league are taking Buss’ recent statements as a sign that she’s ready to move on from James and set the franchise in a new direction under Luka Doncic. She’s already tried trading LeBron before, and there’s nothing stopping her from trying it again before his contract expires this summer.

At 41 years old, the trade market would be limited for James, but multiple teams would likely show interest, including the Mavericks, Warriors, Clippers, and Cavaliers. His experience, leadership, and timeless skillset could help a number of contending teams elevate their ceiling. In 25 games so far this season, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Whether this is a sign of things to come or merely a smear campaign meant to disrupt the locker room, the Lakers are playing for more than just wins right now. Sustained success is the only thing that can hold this group together and silence the noise that has come from this scandalous story. Anything less than that could result in total collapse, leading to LeBron’s unceremonious exit from the franchise.

At this point, tensions have never been higher for James and the Lakers, and this stretch could determine where things go from here. With key games against the Clippers, Mavericks, and Bulls, all eyes will be on James and his body language amidst adversity. He’s heard it all before, but all he can do is focus on the court and let his game do the talking.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Detroit Pistons during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return For Key Matchup
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like