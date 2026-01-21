LeBron James Trade Could Be Forming Amid Reports Of A Falling Out With Jeanie Buss

No deal is imminent for the Lakers, but it doesn’t mean that all is quiet as February’s trade deadline approaches. In light of a recent report regarding a strained relationship between LeBron James and Jeanie Buss, there is a growing sentiment that something major is on the horizon. Speaking on Sirius XM NB Radio, league insider Chris Haynes suggested that this latest scoop could be the first step of an ugly divorce in Los Angeles.

“I just question why now,” said Haynes. “Usually when things like this start to trickle out, something is about to go down. I don’t know what that is, but that’s usually how this works.”

Things have been relatively quiet for the Lakers, and all seemed well in the wake of Mark Walter’s takeover. According to recent claims, however, Buss has slowly building up resentment toward LeBron that began to take shape after their 2020 title run. She has allegedly become frustrated with James for his lack of accountability and the way he has tried to overshadow the franchise. She reportedly believes he doesn’t appreciate what the team has done for him over the years.

While Buss has come out to deny the claims, the damage has already been done. Nobody will look at LeBron’s relationship with the Lakers the same, and that means something with his contract expiring at the end of this season. His future was already uncertain before this story got out, but this new intel suggests that things have reached a point beyond what anyone thought possible.

This kind of revealing and damaging story usually comes after a big breakup, not before. That’s why people across the league are taking Buss’ recent statements as a sign that she’s ready to move on from James and set the franchise in a new direction under Luka Doncic. She’s already tried trading LeBron before, and there’s nothing stopping her from trying it again before his contract expires this summer.

At 41 years old, the trade market would be limited for James, but multiple teams would likely show interest, including the Mavericks, Warriors, Clippers, and Cavaliers. His experience, leadership, and timeless skillset could help a number of contending teams elevate their ceiling. In 25 games so far this season, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Whether this is a sign of things to come or merely a smear campaign meant to disrupt the locker room, the Lakers are playing for more than just wins right now. Sustained success is the only thing that can hold this group together and silence the noise that has come from this scandalous story. Anything less than that could result in total collapse, leading to LeBron’s unceremonious exit from the franchise.

At this point, tensions have never been higher for James and the Lakers, and this stretch could determine where things go from here. With key games against the Clippers, Mavericks, and Bulls, all eyes will be on James and his body language amidst adversity. He’s heard it all before, but all he can do is focus on the court and let his game do the talking.