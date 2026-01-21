Lakers vs. Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard Could Return For Key Matchup

It’s another LA showdown tomorrow night as the Lakers take on the Clippers at the Intuit Dome. The game is part of a massive eight-game road trip for the Purple and Gold, which will feature several high-profile names on both sides.

For the Lakers, LeBron James and Luka Doncic will be good to go with no restrictions, but the same cannot be said for Austin Reaves (left calf sprain), who has been ruled out. Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) has also been ruled out as he continues his recovery.

The Clippers, meanwhile, will be without Bradley Beal (left hip fracture), Bogdan Bogdanovic (left hamstring injury management), Derrick Jones Jr. (right knee sprain), and Chris Paul (not with the team). Fortunately, Kawhi Leonard (knee) is gearing up for his return and is marked as questionable after missing the last three games.

Both teams have been battling adversity all season, but now is the time to lock in and prepare for the final playoff push. While there’s still plenty of time left, tomorrow’s game is an important moment for both sides to build up momentum heading into the final week of January. With two games in the books already (series split 1-1), this one should be highly competitive despite the key absences.

The loss of Reaves hurts the Lakers, but their health situation is better than it’s been for most of the season. He hasn’t played since Christmas with a lingering calf sprain, but Redick expressed optimism toward his return. In fact, even if it’s not tomorrow night, Reaves is expected back at some point during this road trip, and it may be sooner than you think.

The Kawhi Leonard situation isn’t serious by any stretch, but the latest setback has cost him three games already. In an already unstable season, every missed game for Leonard can throw the Clippers off course, but his return on Thursday offers them a chance to stabilize in time for a key rival’s matchup.

With both teams mostly healthy going into their latest contest, there’s no room for excuses in defeat. There’s star power, depth, and strong coaching on both sides, meaning game-time execution will be the determining factor in this one.

It marks the final game of NBA Rivals week for the Clippers, but the Lakers still have one more battle on Saturday, against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. How they perform in those upcoming games will set the stage for the second leg of this road trip, and could very well define their trajectory for the rest of the season.