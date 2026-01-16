Clippers Win Without Kawhi Leonard: 3 Keys To Their Victory Against Scrappy Raptors Squad

Momentum has shifted for the Los Angeles Clippers after a 6-21 start to the season. Led by James Harden and two key young players off the bench, the Clippers secured the 121-117 win in Toronto tonight to move to 12-2 in their last 14 games. It marks the fifth straight win for the franchise, and arguably their best one yet in a game that they were trailing for most of the way.

James Harden led all scorers with 31 points, two rebounds, 10 assists, one steal, and one block on 37.0% shooting and 13.3% shooting from three. Jordan Miller contributed 19 points, two rebounds, six assists, four steals, and zero blocks on 72.7% shooting and 60.0% shooting from three. Ivica Zubac finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds, two assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 70.0% shooting.

For the Raptors, Scottie Barnes dropped 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block on 42.9% shooting. Brandon Ingram added 19 points, six rebounds, two assists, zero assists, and two blocks on 53.8% shooting and 50.0% shooting from three.

Toronto had a strong start, opening with a 32-point first quarter to take an eight-point lead. Their lead held steady throughout the first and second half, until the Clippers began a run in the fourth quarter that changed everything. This game marks a major turning point for Los Angeles, and it could be a sign that they have finally settled into an effective rhythm.

Young Talent Showed Up

At the worst of their struggles, the Clippers were described as old and slow as they struggled to keep up with the most elite NBA teams. Tonight, however, they got a major boost off the bench that provided the spark they needed to win the game. At 25-years-old, Jordan Miller wasn’t expected to play a major role on this team, but he’s carved out a place in the rotation with performances like tonight.

2024 pick Sam Christie also had a career night off the bench, dropping 16 points, five rebounds, one assist, zero steals, and one block in just 20 minutes of play. The production from those young guys more than filled the gap for Kawhi’s absence tonight. Their confident and timely scoring kept the team in striking range all night long and helped ease pressure from the starters. If they can just sustain that level of play for the rest of the season, it could turn the Clipper sinto one of the deepest teams in the league.

James Harden Carried The Offense

The Clippers were short-handed tonight, and they needed him to orchestrate the offense and be aggressive with scoring the ball. With a 31-point double-double (including 10 assists with just four turnovers), Harden more than played his role tonight. He went above and beyond with his impact and leadership tonight, adding another piece of evidence to his growing All-Star case.

While his efficiency wasn’t great, Harden showed up when it mattered, delivering 16 points in the fourth quarter and overtime combined with his usual poise, finesse, and quickness. At 36-years-old, we shouldn’t expect these kinds of performances every night from the Beard, but he picked a good time to show out like this, with his team severely short-handed.

Return To Form On Defense

The Clippers have the personnel to be a strong defensive team, but they currently rank 21st with an average of 117.5 points allowed per game. Tonight was an example of what they could be, even without their best defender of all (Kawhi Leonard). Guys were on point with close-outs and communication on the court to contest shots and disrupt the Raptors’ rhythm.

In the end, the Clippers limited Toronto to 33.3% shooting from three (11-33) while forcing 18 turnovers. The fourth quarter and overtime are where they really tightened their grip, holding the opponents to 28 points combined against their 43. Defense like this wins championships, and if you add Kawhi to the mix, it really illustrates how powerful this Clippers team can be when things are going their way.