Clippers Looked Old In A Disappointing Performance Against Jazz

The Los Angeles Clippers’ season began disastrously, as they fell 129-108 to the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. Utah set a franchise record for points in a season opener, powered by a near-flawless offensive performance that saw them shoot 55% from the field and dish out 38 assists on 48 made baskets.

Walker Kessler led the charge with a perfect 7-for-7 shooting night, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds, four blocks, and four assists, while Lauri Markkanen added 20 points. The Jazz jumped out early with a 78-47 halftime lead, their highest first-half total in nearly two seasons, and never looked back.

For the Clippers, it was a sobering debut that exposed real concerns about their age, athleticism, and chemistry.

Kawhi Leonard struggled with just 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting, while James Harden and Brook Lopez combined for 30 quiet points. Bradley Beal wasn’t any better, posting only 5 points on 2-5 shooting in 20 minutes.

Los Angeles looked a step slow on both ends, frequently beaten off the dribble and late in rotations.

The pace, the energy, and even the body language painted a clear picture: this new-look Clippers team looked old. While it is too early to write them off, we have to mention what we saw.

And as the Jazz ran circles around them, the question became hard to ignore: Is this veteran-heavy roster already showing its age? Let’s break down what we saw and why it’s such a troubling sign for L.A. moving forward.

1. Kawhi Leonard Looked Rusty, Not Ready

Kawhi Leonard’s 10 points on 3-of-9 shooting told the story: he never found a rhythm and often settled for midrange looks against quicker defenders. His usual defensive impact was muted, and his -25 plus/minus underscored how much the Clippers struggled with him on the floor.

For a player expected to anchor both ends, Leonard looked a step slow, and his energy never matched Utah’s pace. It wasn’t just an off night but a reminder that the Clippers’ superstar core may not have the burst it once did.

To be fair to Kawhi, perhaps off-court distractions relating to his endorsement deal can throw off anybody’s game, but we are going to assume he and his legal team are dealing with that properly.

2. The Clippers’ Defense Was Exposed Inside And Out

Utah made its first 19 shots in the paint, a staggering stat that speaks volumes about the Clippers’ defensive breakdowns. Ivica Zubac (19 points, 7 rebounds) did his part offensively, but the team collectively offered little rim protection or resistance to dribble penetration.

The perimeter defense was just as porous. The Jazz ball handlers got anywhere they wanted, leading to 38 assists on 48 made baskets. That is simply unacceptable defense for a team that has championship aspirations.

For a team with veterans like Leonard, Harden, and Beal, the lack of communication and rotation speed was glaring. Age not only indicates a slower method of moving with and without the ball on a physical level, but also in making fast-twitch decisions. The Clippers didn’t have that last night.

3. The New-Look Offense Lacked Flow And Identity

Los Angeles finished with 28 assists, but much of that came once the game was already out of hand. Early on, the Clippers’ offense was stagnant, relying on isolation and pick-and-roll sets that quickly died against Utah’s length and anticipation.

James Harden tallied 11 assists but shot just 5-for-12, while Bradley Beal looked tentative in his debut, scoring only 5 points in 20 minutes.

Too often, possessions ended with contested jumpers or late-clock heaves, a sign that chemistry and clarity are still missing. Perhaps that also has something to do with previous reports that some Clippers players aren’t in the best shape of their careers right now.

4. Depth Looked Experienced But Not Energetic

The Clippers’ bench contributed in spurts. Brook Lopez had 15 points, and John Collins added 14, but overall, the second unit lacked the spark needed to shift momentum.

Nicolas Batum, Chris Paul, and other veterans brought poise but not pace. Against Utah’s young, fast-moving reserves, L.A.’s bench looked methodical and reactive rather than aggressive, and that won’t cut it considering almost every team in the West can rely on energetic players off the bench.

The contrast in energy levels between the teams was striking, and if the Clippers hope to contend, they’ll need to find youth in their legs or energy in their approach.