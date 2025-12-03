Former Lakers Center Elden Campbell Passes Away At 57

Former Los Angeles Lakers center Elden Campbell reportedly passed away at the age of 57. While little is known about the cause of death, the former Lakers and Pistons big man was certainly a memorable personality in the NBA.

Elden Campbell joined the NBA after an impressive collegiate career at Clemson. Having played there for four years, he emerged as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,880 points. Aside from statistical success, the big man was also named to the All-ACC team three times before being selected to the first team in his senior year.

In his senior year, he also went on to win the ACC regular season championship, Clemson’s sole title in history. Although he didn’t enjoy the same success at the NCAA tournament, he managed to lead his team to the Sweet 16. With 84 wins, he remains one of the program’s most successful players.

After his collegiate exploits, Elden Campbell was selected by his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, with the 27th overall pick in the 1990 NBA Draft.

The 1990-91 season was a transitional period for the Lakers. Given that it was a time of change in the franchise’s direction, with superstar guard Magic Johnson retiring from the team after testing positive for HIV, Campbell’s rookie season was already off to a rocky start.

Although he didn’t receive much playing time in his rookie season, the center gradually asserted his position in the rotation. In his fourth season, he cemented his place in the starting rotation, becoming the focal point of the Lakers’ early-90s squads alongside Nick Van Exel and an aging James Worthy.

Campbell’s time with Los Angeles, while noteworthy, was brief, as he was traded to the Charlotte Hornets during the 1998-99 season. Given that this year was significant, as it marked the beginning of one of the Lakers’ most successful dynasties, the big man would find himself on the outside looking in as the Lakers went on to win three consecutive NBA championships.

Although some of his best years were spent with the Hornets, including a season averaging 15.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 1.2 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game, he didn’t earn much success with them.

However, the former first-round pick would also have his moment in the sun. After joining the Detroit Pistons for the 2003-04 season, Elden Campbell secured his position as a veteran off the bench for one of the toughest defensive units the league had ever seen.

Coming up against his former team in the Finals, Campbell finally won his one and only NBA title, as the Pistons emerged victorious after five games.

After the 2003-04 season, Campbell moved to the New Jersey Nets, where he played 10 games before being waived. He was subsequently returned to the Pistons as a free agent and retired at the end of the 2004-05 season after making 30 appearances for Detroit.

Elden Campbell’s illustrious NBA career spanned 15 seasons. Although he didn’t earn any noteworthy individual accolades during this time, he was known for his elegant and composed style of play. With career averages of 10.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game, Campbell was the template for a center in the 90s.