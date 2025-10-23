Ric Flair Claims Dennis Rodman Cheated On Madonna With Carmen Electra: "She Got $800 Million..."

NBA legend Dennis Rodman has never been shy about his wild lifestyle, but according to wrestling icon Ric Flair, even The Worm might have outdone himself back in the day. During an appearance on the Games With Names podcast with Julian Edelman, Flair dropped a jaw-dropping story about Rodman’s romantic escapades, claiming that the Chicago Bulls star actually cheated on Madonna with Carmen Electra at the height of their fame.

Flair, who’s known for his colorful storytelling and decades of friendship with Rodman, didn’t hold back.

“Me and Rodman are best friends. Dennis is out of his f**king mind. Who would cheat on Madonna? Then I said to him, How do you cheat on Madonna? He’s obsessed with what’s her name? Carmen Electra. She still has a restoring order on her.”

“But who cheats on Madonna? Dennis, she got $800 million. Take one for the team, man. Just relax.”

It’s one of those ‘only-in-the-‘90s’ type stories: two of the most famous and unpredictable people on the planet crossing paths, and somehow Dennis Rodman managing to make it even more chaotic.

Rodman’s relationship history with both women is well-documented. He briefly dated Madonna in the early 1990s, a relationship that became tabloid gold. Madonna reportedly pursued Rodman intensely, once even sending a private jet to bring him to New York while he was in the middle of a Las Vegas casino session.

The story, as Rodman told it in his autobiography Bad As I Wanna Be, became legendary: Madonna allegedly told him she wanted to have his baby.

But according to Flair, even that wasn’t enough to keep Rodman’s attention. The flamboyant Bulls forward eventually got involved with Carmen Electra, another ‘90s pop culture icon known for her work on Baywatch and her modeling career. The two even married in November 1998 during Rodman’s chaotic run with the Chicago Bulls, though the marriage was annulled just nine days later.

Flair’s story adds an unexpected twist to that timeline, suggesting that Rodman’s fling with Electra actually began while he was still involved with Madonna. Fans of both stars flooded social media after Flair’s comments surfaced, with reactions ranging from disbelief to pure amusement. Some joked that Rodman might be the only man alive who could pull off something that outrageous, while others pointed out that the story fits perfectly with his unpredictable persona.

Madonna, for her part, has never publicly addressed the rumor, and Carmen Electra has long moved on, describing her time with Rodman as fun but wild.

Still, Flair’s retelling reignites one of the most outrageous celebrity love triangles of the ‘90s: a mix of fame, chaos, and scandal that could only exist in that era.