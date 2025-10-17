James Harden “Not In Great Shape” For Clippers

James Harden might not be in peak condition as the new season approaches. Speaking on ESPN, NBA insider Brian Windhorst reported that the Clippers guard isn’t in the best shape right now, noting that scouts have expressed similar concerns about his physical readiness.

“James Harden is actually not even in that great of shape,” Windhorst said on the Hoop Collective. “That’s one of the things that the scouts have said is that Harden has been in better shape at this point.”

This is an important season for the Clippers. After a chaotic summer that involved a viral scandal with Kawhi Leonard, everyone in the league is aware of how much the team has risked to assemble its current cast of stars. As the NBA investigates the incident, they are playing on with ambitions of winning their first NBA championship, but victory is not assured.

At 36 years old, James Harden will be a major factor in their success, for better or worse. Last season, in 79 games, he put up 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists per game on 41.0% shooting. Still, despite the numbers, Harden failed to get the Clippers out of the first round.

This time, with a revamped roster that now includes Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, Harden is in a position to make a run that will highlight his career. While Kawhi Leonard will be the focal point on both ends of the floor, Harden’s abilities as a scorer, shooter, and playmaker will be pivotal to reaching their maximum potential. For any of it to work, however, Harden will need to be in shape and stay healthy throughout the season.

Unfortunately, Harden’s track record reveals a history of failure in crucial moments, and he’s not off to a great start this season. By showing up in less-than-optimal condition, Harden has jeopardized everything and caused some doubt about his performance this season. Not only does it limit what he can do on the court, but it also sets a bad precedent for his new teammates.

As a former MVP and 3x scoring leader, we know what Harden can do at his best. With averages of 30.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in his prime, he is more than capable of playing elite-level basketball this season. To get past teams like the Lakers, Thunder, and Nuggets, however, Harden will need to take his game to a higher level and prove that his basketball story is far from over.

At this point, the Clippers are content to trust their stars, and they believe they have enough to win as presently constructed. Harden has everything he needs to thrive this season, and now it’s up to him to make it count by maximizing whatever’s left of his game. For now, he still has a long way to go, but Harden has more than enough time to get his body right and shed any extra weight.

If Harden can get back into shape and stay locked in, the Clippers have a legitimate chance to make noise in the West. His playmaking and shot creation are still elite when he’s at his best, but conditioning will determine whether this version of Harden can still lead a team deep into the playoffs.