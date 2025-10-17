Stephen A. Smith Says LeBron James “Was Wrong” After Recent Feud Over Bronny Comments

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Stephen A. Smith
May 1, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Stephen A. Smith attends game six of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs between the Denver Nuggets and the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Stephen A. Smith is firing back at LeBron James after their recent back-and-forth over comments about Bronny. Speaking on his podcast, the ESPN analyst said LeBron was “wrong” to accuse him of attacking his son, implying that the Lakers star only chooses certain people to confront publicly. He cited ESPN’s Brian Windhorst as the lone exception, given LeBron’s previous comments.

“You ever see LeBron go at a white boy? Let’s call it like it is,” Stephen A. said. “You ever see him do that? The closest you ever came to seeing him do something like that was when he called out Brian Windhorst. What are you calling out Brian Windhorst for? The man has covered you since high school and has praised you repeatedly, and you used the Pat McAfee situation to go after him.”

Stephen A. has a complicated history with LeBron. While they may be at the top of their respective careers, they are not exactly on good terms thanks to their viral courtside exchange last season.

“That’s the only time you’ve ever seen LeBron James really go at somebody white,” said Smith on the Pivot podcast. “When I did a monologue for 18 minutes, immediately after I was informed that we won’t be hearing more from him about me. That’s what I thought, because I got receipts. Anytime, anyplace, anywhere, and it’s not just him.”

After Smith called out LeBron “as a father,” it sparked outrage from the Lakers legend, who confronted Stephen A. publicly. They haven’t spoken since, and Smith has no regrets over how it went down.

“LeBron was wrong and he will forever be wrong,” Smith continued. “Anybody with professional ethics who knows sports, and knows what comes with it, knows I did nothing wrong to that young man (Bronny). But to paint me as somebody who would attack a child just because I dislike you, it’s low.”

As one of the most successful athletes in NBA history, you can’t blame LeBron James for helping achieve his family’s dreams. While many, like Smith, believed Bronny wasn’t ready for the spotlight, LeBron clearly felt differently.

In the eyes of the James family, Bronny earned his spot, and Stephen A. crossed a line with his comments, which is why he had to be checked in such an aggressive manner.

As for LeBron’s relationship with other reporters, there’s no evidence that it has to do with skin color. While Mr. Smith happens to be black, LeBron’s fury is not reserved for any individual race.

For the most part, the four-time champion tries his best to keep the peace and let the media do their job. But when someone steps out of line, or challenges his family, LeBron James will not hold back.

Stephen A. Smith found out that lesson the hard way and now it’s created a rivalry that has the entire league on notice.

At this point, both men have made their positions clear. Whether this feud dies down or escalates further, it’s already become one of the most dramatic off-court storylines of the NBA season, and there’s no end in sight.

