Austin Reaves Reflects On His Rookie Season: “I Literally Never Spoke”

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Austin Reaves
Apr 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) moves to the basket against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half in game five of first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Austin Reaves is embracing how far he’s come since his rookie year. Speaking with reporters, the Lakers guard joked about how quiet he used to be when he first entered the league, admitting that he didn’t talk to anyone back then, and some might actually prefer it that way.

“My rookie year, I literally never spoke,” Reaves said, via Dave McMenaminReaves said, via Dave McMenamin. “I didn’t talk to anybody. I kind of just kept my mouth closed, and I’m sure a lot of people wish that we could go back to that.”

Being a rookie in the NBA is often described as a humbling experience, but Reaves handled it better than most. Unlike some of his peers, he took a patient and methodical approach to his development. Rather than draw attention to himself, the Lakers guard soaked up everything he could, and the results speak for themselves.

Before Reaves became a star on the Lakers, he was an undrafted prospect looking to make a name for himself. In 2021-22, he played a relatively minor role off the bench, averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game on 45.9% shooting. Back then, nobody realized how important he’d become.

At that point, Austin was still relatively unknown, and he kept his head down to avoid distractions. The Lakers were just coming off a title, and he didn’t want to get in the way. That humble approach has paid off in the ultimate way.

Over the years, as Reaves showed off more and more of his game, his role within the organization gradually increased. Today, at 27, he’s a pivotal part of the rotation and has one of the best feel-good stories in the league. The best part is, it’s not over yet.

From going undrafted to becoming a face of the Lakers, Reaves’ ascension has him pursuing a maximum contract, and this upcoming season will decide his worth. With averages of 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game in 2024-25, he’s clearly among the NBA elite, but there’s still uncertainty about what comes next.

While Reaves has made it clear that he prefers to stay in Los Angeles and play alongside LeBron James and Luka Doncic, he may be worth more than the Lakers are willing to pay. The young sharpshooter only has one season left on his contract before a $14.8 million player option for 2026-27, and reports indicate he could command up to $40 million per year on his next deal.

Ultimately, only time will tell where the path leads for Austin Reaves. While he has come a long way since his rookie year, he’s not yet satisfied with his achievements. By all accounts, Reaves wants to win, and he’s willing to give up some of his own spotlight to make it happen.

At the end of the day, Austin Reaves may joke about missing his quiet rookie days, but his rise has been anything but silent. As he continues to evolve into one of the Lakers’ most important players, his confidence, work ethic, and humility are what truly define his journey. From undrafted rookie to household name, Reaves has become a symbol of perseveranc.

Nico Martinez
