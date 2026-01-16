Grizzlies’ Asking Price For Ja Morant In Trade Talks With Bucks Revealed

The Milwaukee Bucks are in desperate need of roster improvements and have been linked to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant. NBA insider Michael Scotto reports that the Bucks and Grizzlies have engaged in trade talks and revealed the asking price for Morant.

“Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks have canvassed the trade market in search of talent upgrades around Antetokounmpo, including the possibility of acquiring Morant. In trade discussions for Morant, the Grizzlies have desired Milwaukee’s 2031 or 2032 first-round pick and Most Improved Player of the Year candidate Ryan Rollins, league sources told HoopsHype.”

If you’d told someone this time a year ago that the Grizzlies would want a first-round pick and Ryan Rollins for Morant, they’d have laughed in your face. Rollins was still on a two-way deal with the Bucks at the time and only got a standard NBA contract from them in March 2025. His stock has now risen significantly this season to the point that you have to question if this would be a good deal for Milwaukee.

Rollins is averaging 16.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game in 2025-26 while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. The 23-year-old is a good option to have next to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

How much better would the 17-24 Bucks get if they swap Rollins for Morant? Well, that depends on what version of the two-time All-Star you think they’ll get.

Morant is averaging 19.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game in 2025-26 while shooting just 20.8% from three. You ideally do not want a non-shooter next to Antetokounmpo. Morant has also played just 68 games since the start of last season, so there is an injury risk as well.

All that said, Morant is a better scorer and playmaker than Rollins, even with his play declining. If the Bucks believe they can bring the best out of the 26-year-old, this would be a deal worth considering. They are not going anywhere as presently constructed. This could be the Hail Mary to convince Antetokounmpo to stay.

As for who the Bucks wouldn’t mind parting with, Scotto brought up two names: Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis.

“The Bucks, meanwhile, have gauged the trade value of forwards Kyle Kuzma and Bobby Portis on the market across the league, sources said. Both players could be included in a Morant trade to make the salary requirements work under CBA rules, but would leave Milwaukee thin in the frontcourt.”

It appears the Bucks have a fair bit of competition for Morant, though. Scotto states that the Miami Heat, Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors, and New Orleans Pelicans have registered an interest in the guard.

You wondered how much of a market there was going to be for Morant after the Grizzlies started entertaining offers for him for the first time ever. There was chatter about them getting even less than what the Atlanta Hawks got in return for Trae Young, which was CJ McCollum and Corey Kispert. If there are this many teams interested, you’d imagine the Grizzlies will get a better haul than that.