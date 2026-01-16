Cavaliers Steal A Thriller Against 76ers 117-115 As Jaylon Tyson Goes Off For Career-High; 5 Talking Points

The Cleveland Cavaliers walked out of Philadelphia with a 117-115 win that felt improbable even by NBA chaos standards. Down double digits multiple times and trailing for the vast majority of the night, the Cavs never panicked, never fractured, and never stopped trusting the pass.

Jaylon Tyson became the heartbeat of the comeback, torching the 76ers for a career-high 39 points before calmly delivering the game-winning assist to Evan Mobley in the final seconds. It was a night where Cleveland bent but never broke, surviving Joel Embiid’s dominance and a frenetic finish to steal one they had no business winning on paper.

Cleveland led for just 10% of the game and never by more than two points, yet somehow authored one of its most impressive wins of the season. The Cavs erased multiple double-digit deficits with shot-making, ball movement, and just enough late-game poise to flip a hostile building silent. Tyson’s scoring punch set the table, but Mobley’s finishing touch and a collective commitment to sharing the ball sealed a gritty road victory.

1. Jaylon Tyson Announces Himself On The Big Stage

Tyson’s stat line jumps off the page: 39 points on 13-of-17 shooting, a blistering 7-of-9 from three, and a perfect 6-of-6 at the free-throw line in 38 minutes. That efficiency wasn’t accidental. Tyson punished every coverage Philadelphia threw at him, whether it was late closeouts, switches, or defenders going under screens. His true shooting was elite, and his shot diet was clean. No wasted possessions, no forced heat checks, just relentless pressure applied possession after possession.

What elevated the performance beyond scoring was his poise late. With the game tied in the final seconds, Tyson didn’t hunt a hero shot. Instead, he drew help and delivered a simple, on-time pass to Mobley for the game-winner. For a player finishing with a career-high, that restraint mattered. Tyson added four assists and committed four turnovers, but none bigger than the ones he avoided when the game was hanging in the balance. This wasn’t empty scoring. It was winning basketball.

2. Evan Mobley’s Impact And Game-Winner

Mobley’s final line won’t dominate highlight packages: 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, four assists, and four blocks in 36 minutes. But his fingerprints were everywhere. Defensively, he anchored Cleveland’s rim protection, swatting four shots and altering countless others, including key possessions late when Philadelphia tried to go straight at the basket.

Offensively, Mobley stayed patient despite the Cavs playing from behind all night. He spaced, screened, and kept the ball moving, contributing to Cleveland’s 38 assists on 44 made field goals. Then came the defining moment. With the defense collapsing on Tyson, Mobley slipped into open space and finished the game-winning look with confidence. It was a reminder that even on nights where he isn’t the focal scorer, Mobley remains one of Cleveland’s most dependable closers.

3. Cleveland’s Ball Movement Was The Great Equalizer

Cleveland finished with 38 assists, a staggering number in a two-point road win against an elite opponent. Donovan Mitchell led the way with 12 assists to go along with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Craig Porter Jr. chipped in 11 assists despite scoring just two points. The Cavs consistently turned advantage situations into great shots, even as Philadelphia racked up 11 steals and forced 18 turnovers.

That passing advantage showed up most clearly beyond the arc. Cleveland shot 17-of-34 from three, an even 50.0%, compared to Philadelphia’s 12-of-32. The Cavs didn’t just shoot well, they shot comfortably. Most of those threes came off paint touches and kick-outs, not isolation bailouts. When a team assists on nearly 86% of its made field goals, it usually means the defense is constantly scrambling. That was the case all night.

4. Surviving Joel Embiid And A Physical Night

Joel Embiid was dominant, pouring in 33 points on 10-of-22 shooting and getting to the line 12 times, where he made 11. He controlled long stretches of the game, particularly when Cleveland struggled to keep him off his preferred spots. Philadelphia led for 83% of the contest and built an 11-point largest lead, largely behind Embiid’s ability to bend the defense.

Yet Cleveland survived by not letting Embiid beat them alone. The Cavs forced Philadelphia’s supporting cast into tougher looks and leaned on timely help defense. While the 76ers outscored Cleveland in fast-break points 25-12 and points off turnovers 32-15, they couldn’t match the Cavs’ execution in the half court late. When the game slowed down, Cleveland’s spacing and decision-making ultimately outweighed Embiid’s brilliance.

5. A Win That Speaks To Cleveland’s Maturity

This was not a clean game by Cleveland. They lost the turnover battle, got outworked on the offensive glass 13-10, and shot just 70.6% from the free-throw line. Those are usually ingredients for a road loss, especially against a team with Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who added 22 points, nine assists, and five steals. Instead, the Cavs leaned into their strengths and trusted the process.

Cleveland won the rebounding battle overall, 42-37, dominated points in the paint 48-38, and stayed composed when it mattered most. They didn’t need perfection. They needed belief. Wins like this tend to linger, not because of how pretty they are, but because of what they reveal. The Cavaliers showed they can absorb punches, stay connected, and close games against elite competition. On a night where they trailed almost wire to wire, that may have been the most impressive stat of all.