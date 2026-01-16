Warriors Insider Shuts The Door On Golden State Pursuing Anthony Davis Trade

Don't count on Anthony Davis becoming a Warrior this season.

Gautam Varier
5 Min Read
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) looks outward during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors are a team that has been linked to Dallas Mavericks star Anthony Davis, but it appears they will not be pursuing him. NBA insiders Tim Bontemps and Anthony Slater shut down a potential Davis trade on Warriors Stock Report.

“I have thought for a while that Anthony Davis made a lot of sense for the Warriors,” Bontemps said. “And that was the move that I could see them making that would have potentially solved a lot of issues all at once. However, that is now off the board, I would say. It might be on the board for other teams.”

Slater, who covers the Warriors for ESPN, agreed with Bontemps and explained why a Davis trade simply doesn’t work now.

“I sense zero appetite for that right now from the Warriors,” Slater said. “… Not only trading for a guy, but you would very likely trade Draymond Green in that scenario. And it’s like imagine trading Draymond Green for a guy who, like, ‘He might be back around playoff time.'”

Davis potentially looked set to be out for months after suffering ligament damage in his left hand. The 32-year-old then decided against undergoing surgery that might have ended his season, and NBA insider Shams Charania reports he will be reevaluated in six weeks.

So, you are looking at a return in March at the earliest for Davis. Would it make sense for a Warriors team that has gone 10-4 in its last 14 games to trade away a key piece like Draymond Green for the 10-time All-Star? Not really.

Despite going on this run, the Warriors are currently eighth in the West with a 23-19 record. They would slide down the standings and almost ensure that they fail to get an automatic playoff berth if Green and some other role players are gone and Davis is out of action for around two months.

Even if Davis were currently healthy, pursuing him wouldn’t have been a good idea for the Warriors. Before this hand injury, he had already missed 18 out of the Mavericks’ first 38 games this season. You simply cannot rely on him to stay upright.

Sure, Davis is still playing at a high level, averaging 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.7 blocks per game in 2025-26. The best ability, though, is availability. You could be putting up 30 points a night on average, but if you’re out more often than not, your team will suffer.

This latest injury appears to have all but guaranteed that Davis will remain a Maverick this season. NBA insider Michael Scotto reports there looks to be only one scenario in which he gets shipped out of town.

“Following Davis’ latest hand injury, which the Mavericks announced won’t require surgery and is expected to heal in approximately six weeks, several NBA executives who spoke with HoopsHype predict he’ll remain in Dallas past the trade deadline due to his decreased trade value, unless the Mavericks essentially want to salary dump him.”

Doing this a year after trading away Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package centered around Davis would be a terrible look. It is likely now that if he is moved, it will be in the offseason.

Getting back to the Warriors, while a Davis trade between them and the Mavericks appears off the table, another deal might be struck before the Feb. 5 trade deadline. Forward Jonathan Kuminga has demanded a trade, and a host of teams have been linked to him. The Mavericks are one of them, and we listed two scenarios in which they can acquire him.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByGautam Varier
Follow:
Gautam Varier is a staff writer and columnist for Fadeaway World from Mumbai, India. He graduated from Symbiosis International University with a Master of Business specializing in Sports Management in 2020. This educational achievement enables Gautam to apply sophisticated analytical techniques to his incisive coverage of basketball, blending business acumen with sports knowledge.Before joining Fadeaway World in 2022, Gautam honed his journalistic skills at Sportskeeda and SportsKPI, where he covered a range of sports topics with an emphasis on basketball. His passion for the sport was ignited after witnessing the high-octane offense of the Steve Nash-led Phoenix Suns. Among the Suns, Shawn Marion stood out to Gautam as an all-time underrated NBA player. Marion’s versatility as a defender and his rebounding prowess, despite being just 6’7”, impressed Gautam immensely. He admired Marion’s finishing ability at the rim and his shooting, despite an unconventional jump shot, believing that Marion’s skill set would have been even more appreciated in today’s NBA.This transformative experience not only deepened his love for basketball but also shaped his approach to sports writing, enabling him to connect with readers through vivid storytelling and insightful analysis.
Previous Article Jan 6, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) sits on a the bench against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images Luka Doncic Ruled Out vs. Blazers As Lakers List Multiple Key Injuries
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like