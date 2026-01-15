Jonathan Kuminga Demands A Trade From The Warriors Immediately

Jonathan Kuminga demands trade as Warriors standoff finally boils over.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at Rocket Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga’s time with the Golden State Warriors appears to be reaching an abrupt and unavoidable end. On the first day he became eligible to be traded, the 23-year-old forward formally demanded a move away from Golden State, according to reports from Shams Charania and Anthony Slater. With the February 5 trade deadline less than three weeks away, the standoff has escalated into one of the league’s most combustible situations.

This demand is not a sudden development. It is the breaking point of a relationship that has been deteriorating for months. Kuminga began the season as a full-time starter, even earning public backing from head coach Steve Kerr after a strong opening stretch. That stability did not last. A brief slump led to another demotion, something Kuminga has endured repeatedly during his tenure in Golden State. This time, it landed differently.

Since then, Kuminga has not played in 13 consecutive games. He has effectively fallen out of the rotation entirely, a stunning outcome for a former lottery pick making $22.5 million this season. The situation reached an awkward low point on January 2 against the Oklahoma City Thunder, when Kerr said he planned to use Kuminga with the starters resting, only for Kuminga to rule himself out an hour before tipoff with back soreness.

Behind the scenes, league sources suggest there is near-universal agreement that a trade is the cleanest solution. That includes Kuminga himself, Kerr, and even veteran voices in the locker room who are watching a young, talented wing sit unused while the team treads water in what Jimmy Butler recently described as a ‘mediocre’ state.

Contract tensions played a major role in getting here. Last summer, Kuminga entered restricted free agency expecting long-term security. Instead, he signed a two-year, $46.8 million deal with a team option in the second season. According to league sources, Kuminga felt forced into that structure due to a depressed market. From the Warriors’ perspective, the deal created flexibility. From Kuminga’s side, it deepened mistrust.

The Golden State Warriors has quietly been canvassing the league for weeks. The Sacramento Kings and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams that have shown interest, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, viewing Kuminga as a young, explosive wing who could fit a different timeline. His appeal is obvious. He is 6 foot 7, still just 23, and averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 32.0% from three-point range.

Despite public posturing that a summer decision remains possible, rival teams widely believe the Warriors will move Kuminga before February 5.

At this point, the writing is hard to ignore. Kuminga wants out. The Warriors need resolution. And with his role erased and trust broken, it now feels less like a question of if a trade happens, and more like when.

ByVishwesha Kumar
