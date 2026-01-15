Bulls Want A First-Round Pick For Coby White; Do Wolves Have The Best Offer For Him?

The Chicago Bulls could be among the many teams looking to make changes ahead of the trade deadline. With reports indicating that players such as Coby White could find themselves on the trade block soon, the Bulls could be gearing up for large-scale changes.

Seeing Coby White on the trade block isn’t surprising. Although he has positioned himself as a gifted scorer and a reliable playmaker in the rotation, his production hasn’t been up to the mark.

With averages of 17.9 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game, several teams around the league may see value in acquiring a player like White. On that note, the Bulls may simply see the merit in capitalizing on his current trade value.

Although trade packages involving White have been formulated to help improve Chicago’s roster, a recent update by ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel provided an accurate idea of what the Bulls would demand in return for the guard.

“Right now, they’ve wanted an unprotected first-round pick for Coby White,” Siegel revealed. “Even though he is in the final year of his contract, they feel that he is that type of value and that type of player where if they move him, he’s going to be the same type of player that he’s been for the Bulls.”

“I think Coby White’s like 24 or 25 years old, and so that’s the type of value that the market has on that kind of player right now, regardless of if he’s in the final year of his contract or going to become an unrestricted free agent or not.“

A first-round pick may be a steep price for a player who hasn’t even earned an All-Star nod. But considering that he is starter-caliber, has an expiring contract, and possesses the potential to be a high-value addition to any team he is on, Chicago may be within its rights to make such a demand.

The challenge, however, lies in identifying a team that would be willing to invest in such a player. With the Minnesota Timberwolves emerging as a team in need of a reliable starting point guard, we explore a trade proposal that may align with Chicago’s demands.

The Wolves’ Trade Package For Coby White

Proposed Trade Details

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: Coby White, Dalen Terry

Chicago Bulls Receive: Mike Conley, Rob Dillingham, 2032 first-round pick

A straight-up swap featuring Coby White and Mike Conley may not be as enticing to either team. However, when considering rumors involving the Wolves’ willingness to part with Rob Dillingham, a new deal featuring Dalen Terry from Chicago and a first-round pick from Minnesota may seem more appealing.

The Wolves could address one of their most pressing roster needs with this trade scenario. Due to the lack of a primary playmaker, Anthony Edwards has been forced into the role, effectively restricting him.

By acquiring Coby White, the Wolves add scoring and playmaking flexibility. When also considering how capable he is of creating opportunities for himself and his teammates, Minnesota may see an uptick in roster strength and overall production.

For the Bulls, making this deal ensures their commitment to rebuilding.

Conley may be past his prime, but the veteran guard has upside. Although he is only averaging 5.0 points and 3.0 assists per game this season due to a reduced role, he is capable of strengthening the second unit.

At 21, Dillingham has the potential to be a solid scorer when given the opportunity, but earning minutes in Minnesota has proven challenging. Dillingham may have more upside from a rebuild perspective. In 9.8 minutes per game this season, he is averaging 3.6 points and 1.8 assists per game.

Although both Conley and Dillingham have value as rotational pieces, Chicago will be more interested in Conley’s $10.7 million expiring contract. With a first-round pick to go with it, the Bulls may be inclined to do this trade.

Can The Bulls Get A Better Offer For Coby White?

The trade package mentioned above takes a more conservative approach, ensuring that both teams see balanced gains from the trade. However, given how valuable Coby White has been for Chicago, the Bulls can hope to be more opportunistic.

Pursuing a player like Donte DiVincenzo may not be out of the question in trade negotiations. Although it may lead to Dillingham being excluded from the deal, the Bulls may see acquiring a first-round pick along with DiVincenzo more favorably.

Apart from the Wolves, there are a few more teams that could attempt to trade for Coby White.

Among these, the Brooklyn Nets, with their surplus of draft picks, could present an enticing proposal by potentially packaging Cam Thomas, Ziaire Williams, and a first-round pick for the Bulls’ guard. Although there is merit to this, the Bulls may be hesitant to acquire Thomas’ expiring contract, especially considering his no-trade clause.

The Golden State Warriors may also make a solid run at acquiring Coby White, potentially formulating a deal revolving around Moses Moody and one of their future first-rounders. While tempting, it may not be enough to convince Chicago.

Given the circumstances, the Wolves could be viewed as buyers for a point guard ahead of the trade deadline. While they have been linked to players like Ja Morant, it seems more likely that if they pursue a trade, acquiring a rotation piece to bolster their backcourt would be a priority.

While a deal with Minnesota could yield positive results, considering the Wolves’ limited reserves of first-round picks, both teams may be forced to find a middle ground.