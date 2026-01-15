Lakers Reportedly Willing To Trade Rui Hachimura: 5 Best Players They Can Get In This Scenario

The Los Angeles Lakers are winning games under JJ Redick, but no one inside the organization is confusing this version of the roster with a championship-level group. At 24-14 and sitting fifth in the West, the record looks respectable on paper, especially with Luka Doncic playing at an MVP-caliber level and LeBron James continuing to defy logic in Year 23.

But reality is different. The Lakers are middle-of-the-pack offensively (15th in points per game), below average defensively (17th in opponent points per game), and consistently get exposed by the league’s elite teams. Too often, they lack speed on the perimeter, physicality at the point of attack, and the defensive versatility required to survive four playoff rounds.

That context makes recent reports surrounding Rui Hachimura far more revealing than surprising, as Evan Sidery claims the Lakers are open to a deal. Despite shooting an efficient 51.9% from the field and an excellent 44.2% from three, Hachimura has seen his role stagnate under Redick, averaging just 12.5 points per game and failing to consistently impact games beyond scoring.

His 18-minute outing against Atlanta proves that he’s not a core piece in the new vision. The Lakers appear ready to prioritize athleticism, defense, and two-way reliability over efficiency, even if it means moving a productive scorer who stands 6’8″.

If Hachimura is indeed available, he becomes a valuable trade chip, and potentially the clearest path for Los Angeles to reshape its roster. Here are the five best players the Lakers could realistically target in a Rui-centered trade.

1. Jaren Jackson Jr.

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

Jaren Jackson Jr. is the best player on this list, and it’s easy to see why he’s the Lakers’ most talked-about target internally. He checks almost every box Redick’s roster currently lacks: elite rim protection and legitimate floor spacing from the center position. This season, he is posting 18.5 points and 5.6 boards at 47.9% from the field and 36.1% from deep.

A former Defensive Player of the Year, Jackson would instantly transform a Lakers defense that too often fails against elite offenses and struggles to protect the paint without fouling. He is posting 1.5 blocks per game this season.

From Memphis’ perspective, the timing matters. The Grizzlies’ core has unraveled, Ja Morant’s long-term future is increasingly murky, and the organization may be forced into a reset. Rui Hachimura gives them an efficient scoring forward, Vanderbilt adds defensive edge, Knecht provides guard depth, and the 2031 first-round pick is the real prize.

For Los Angeles, this move would be a statement that they’re done trying to just make the playoffs. Jackson doesn’t just fit next to Luka and LeBron, he elevates them. Luka gains a pick-and-pop partner who can also erase mistakes on defense, while LeBron benefits from having a true backline anchor behind him.

2. Andrew Wiggins

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Andrew Wiggins

Miami Heat Receive: Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

Andrew Wiggins may not carry the star shine he once did, but his skill set is tailor-made for what the Lakers desperately need. He remains one of the league’s better on-ball wing defenders, capable of taking the toughest perimeter assignment on a nightly basis. He is averaging 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game on 46.7% from the field and 39.9% from deep.

Athletic, long, and playoff-tested, Wiggins would immediately upgrade a Lakers wing rotation that often gets overpowered by elite scorers. Offensively, he just needs space, which Luka and LeBron would provide in abundance.

Miami’s willingness to move on from Wiggins opens the door. The Heat don’t want him long-term, and this package gives them flexibility: Hachimura’s efficiency, Vanderbilt’s defense, Knecht’s shooting upside, and a future second-round pick. It’s not a blockbuster, but it’s a fair deal for a franchise that is heading in a different direction.

For the Lakers, this would be a fair trade with little risk. Wiggins doesn’t have to be a Finals MVP candidate, he just has to defend, run the floor, and knock down open shots. In a playoff series, that role becomes invaluable. While he won’t solve every issue, Wiggins would immediately improve Los Angeles’ athleticism and defensive issues.

3. Herb Jones

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Herb Jones

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

If there’s a single player on this list who embodies what JJ Redick wants, it’s Herb Jones. He is one of the most disruptive defenders in the NBA, capable of guarding positions one through four and occasionally even small-ball fives. He is posting 9.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game and is only two seasons removed from an All-NBA Defensive First Team seletion and finishing 5th in DPOY voting.

The Pelicans’ season has spiraled, and organizational uncertainty makes even foundational pieces fair game. Rui Hachimura gives New Orleans a scoring forward, Knecht adds shooting upside, and the 2031 first-round pick is significant. Jones isn’t a scorer, but his value is immense, this would only happen if the Pelicans decide to fully reset rather than retool around a flawed core.

For the Lakers, Jones would instantly become one of their most important playoff players. He’d take the toughest defensive assignments every night, allowing LeBron to conserve energy and Luka to avoid foul trouble. While his offensive limitations are real, his cutting, transition play, and corner shooting would be more than enough alongside elite creators.

4. De’Andre Hunter

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

De’Andre Hunter represents a more subtle but still meaningful upgrade for the Lakers. A strong, physical wing with two-way ability (14.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG this season), Hunter has long been rumored in trade discussions due to fit and role questions. He can guard bigger wings, switch defensively, and knock down open threes. Aren’t those the things the Lakers need?

Cleveland’s motivation would be about flexibility. Hachimura gives them scoring punch, Knecht adds youth and shooting, and a future second-round pick sweetens the deal. For the Cavaliers, moving Hunter could help balance their roster while freeing minutes for younger wings. It’s a realistic trade that doesn’t require massive draft compensation.

For Los Angeles, Hunter would slot seamlessly into the rotation. He wouldn’t demand touches, wouldn’t compromise spacing, and would give Redick another dependable wing defender to throw at elite scorers. While he doesn’t raise the Lakers’ ceiling the way Jaren Jackson Jr. does, he significantly raises their floor, something this team badly needs.

5. Miles Bridges

Proposed Trade Package

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Miles Bridges

Charlotte Hornets Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick

Miles Bridges (posting 19.5 PPG and 6.4 RPG so far this season) is easily the most polarizing name on this list. From a basketball standpoint, he immediately addresses the Lakers’ athleticism problem. Explosive, powerful, and capable of creating his own offense, Bridges would inject speed and physicality into a lineup that often looks slow against elite teams.

He’s not a defensive stopper, but his strength and versatility would help in certain matchups. Charlotte’s rebuild makes this scenario plausible. Rui Hachimura gives them an efficient scorer, Knecht fits their youth movement, and a 2031 first-round pick is the centerpiece.

For the Hornets, moving Bridges could be about asset accumulation rather than fit. For the Lakers, it’s a bet on talent and athletic upside over defensive purity.

This is why Bridges is the least desirable, but still worth considering. He doesn’t fix the Lakers’ defensive identity the way other names do, yet he would instantly make them harder to guard and more dynamic in transition. If Los Angeles decides offense and athleticism are the fastest path to contention, Bridges could be a fair option.