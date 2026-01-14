De’Andre Hunter Reportedly Wants To Leave The Cavs: 5 Best Landing Spots Including Lakers, Bucks, And More

De’Andre Hunter is viewed as one of the most gifted two-way wings in the NBA today. Although he remains a valuable member of the Cleveland Cavaliers‘ current core, a recent report indicates that the forward may have different aspirations.

According to Action Network’s Matt Moore, De’Andre Hunter, or his agency, may hope to see the forward playing for a different team at this stage in his career.

“Among the things I tend to squint skeptically at is when someone says ‘that guy wants out bad,’” Moore wrote. “NBA players do tend to have a pretty good perspective that they make tens of millions to play basketball and that their worst situation is still pretty good. But there’s a lot of smoke around the idea that De’Andre Hunter, or at least his representation, would prefer he be somewhere else.”

The 2025-26 season hasn’t been a promising one for the Cavaliers. Despite closing out last season as the top team in the East and boasting an incredibly talented core, the Cavs haven’t been able to recreate the same success this year.

At 28, Hunter is entering his prime. Although he is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game, it is evident that he is capable of being much more productive.

Hunter’s desire to part with Cleveland is understandable. Given that several NBA teams, including contenders, could benefit from acquiring him, we explore five of the best landing spots for the Cavs’ forward.

Los Angeles Lakers

Proposed Trade Details

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, 2032 second-round pick

For the Cavaliers, this deal is a means of securing future cap flexibility for their roster and building up their draft reserves. With the acquisition of Rui Hachimura‘s $18.1 million expiring contract, Cleveland ensures that it frees up a significant amount of salary for next season.

Aside from his contract, Hachimura also presents value as a reliable perimeter shooter and midrange scorer off the bench. With averages of 12.5 points and 3.7 rebounds on 51.9% shooting from the field and 44.2% from three-point range, the Cavs may view his addition positively.

Dalton Knecht‘s addition may be less intriguing, primarily due to his dropping trade value. With averages of 5.1 points and 1.7 rebounds per game this season, Knecht hasn’t been very impressive. However, a new environment may be what he needs to get going again. Thus, a second-round pick must be sent across as compensation.

For the Lakers, acquiring Hunter could have immense value. The team’s desire for a two-way wing has been noted since the start of the season. Given that he could earn a significant role in the rotation right from the get-go, the Purple and Gold may be able to become a more competitive unit.

Milwaukee Bucks

Proposed Trade Details

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kyle Kuzma, 2026 second-round pick (UTA)

For the Cavaliers, this deal doesn’t have much merit outside of the acquisition of a draft pick. However, owing to Kyle Kuzma‘s short-term contract worth $22.4 million, the Cavs may also see some value in the future salary cap flexibility.

On paper, Kuzma could also have value as a player in the rotation. The 30-year-old possesses an impressive offensive skill set and defensive upside. With averages of 12.5 points and 4.7 rebounds per game this season, the Cavs may see the benefit in giving him a bigger role if he can find some consistency.

For the Bucks, acquiring Hunter could prove quite useful. Currently, Milwaukee is struggling with establishing a winning habit, primarily due to its dependence on Giannis Antetokounmpo. By pairing Antetokounmpo with another star-caliber player in De’Andre Hunter, the Bucks may restore some balance within their roster.

This may be wishful thinking to some extent. Given the current circumstances surrounding the Bucks, the franchise may be destined for a rebuild in the future. On such a note, Hunter’s arrival in Milwaukee could present an opportunity for the young guard to establish himself as a potential franchise cornerstone, though this may be opportunistic.

Brooklyn Nets

Proposed Trade Details

Brooklyn Nets Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Terance Mann, Ziaire Williams, 2028 second-round pick (ATL)

For the Cavs, acquiring Terance Mann and Ziaire Williams has merit, primarily from a defensive perspective. Both players have asserted themselves as solid wing defenders, and given the Cavs’ need for roster depth, these additions could have upside.

For the 2025-26 season, Mann is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 0.8 steals per game. Meanwhile, Williams is averaging 9.1 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game. With two capable role players, Cleveland could become a more competitive unit.

For the Nets, acquiring a player like De’Andre Hunter would be a conscious attempt at improving their core. While already featuring a gifted franchise player in Michael Porter Jr., adding a versatile defender like Hunter would help bring balance to the rotation.

This move may not help Hunter grow as an offensive player, but considering that he would be a clear-cut second option in most situations, the forward may view this as an opportunity to assert himself.

Golden State Warriors

Proposed Trade Details

Golden State Warriors Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

For the Cavaliers, acquiring Jonathan Kuminga essentially gives them another young star who boasts the potential to be a franchise player. Unfortunately, this hasn’t reflected in this season’s averages of 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

With rumors suggesting that the Cavs could be considering moving on from Darius Garland, having another player capable of stepping up on the offensive end could be worthwhile. Given Kuminga’s innate scoring sense and versatile offensive skill set, Cleveland may benefit greatly from this move.

Moving Kuminga has been on the table since the offseason. Although the team opted to retain him through free agency, recent developments indicate that a trade may be the only way forward.

Currently, Kuminga has garnered interest from many teams, with the Sacramento Kings emerging as frontrunners. But considering what the Golden State Warriors need to become competitive, this swap deal with the Cavaliers may prove more worthwhile.

Hunter effectively does everything Kuminga does with sustained effort on the defensive end. Given Kerr’s inclination to give minutes to players who align with this philosophy, Hunter may earn playing time right away, effectively boosting Golden State’s bench depth and helping the team turn its season around.

Chicago Bulls

Proposed Trade Details

Chicago Bulls Receive: De’Andre Hunter

Cleveland Cavaliers Receive: Kevin Huerter, Jevon Carter, 2028 second-round pick

For Cleveland, this trade is simply a means of creating cap flexibility next season. With the addition of Kevin Huerter and Jevon Carter’s expiring contracts, Cleveland could potentially free up $24.8 million next season. With a second-round pick as a part of the deal, the Cavaliers can restructure their retooling approach.

Carter doesn’t present much value as a rotational piece, but Huerter could still have some upside as a three-point shooter. Given his averages of 11.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game on 45.9% shooting from the field and 30.7% from three-point range this season, he may even earn a place in the rotation. But considering Cleveland’s shooting depth, this would be a challenge.

The Chicago Bulls are among the many teams with noted interest in Jonathan Kuminga. Given that it seems unlikely that the team will be able to acquire the Warriors forward, it may find some merit in shifting its gaze toward Cleveland.

As mentioned earlier, Hunter brings a very similar skill set to the table. However, his defensive upside may prove more promising. When paired with a talented young forward in Matas Buzelis and an elite playmaking guard in Josh Giddey, Hunter’s defensive upside and potential could help Chicago form a more formidable core.

Will Cleveland Trade De’Andre Hunter?

Since joining the team this season, De’Andre Hunter has established himself as a key player in the rotation. Despite his tremendous two-way upside and his occasional high-scoring performances, Hunter hasn’t been a consistent contributor on the offensive end.

In many ways, this could be a concerning factor, but considering the lack of a reliable replacement in the rotation, the Cavaliers may not have any other choice but to retain him at this stage.

Needless to say, this doesn’t present a positive outlook for either party, potentially paving the way for further frustration if Hunter’s desire to leave is genuine. Still, should the Cavs succeed in turning things around, this trade rumor may fade.

Currently, Cleveland posts a 22-19 record, placing seventh in the East. With a 5-5 record in their last 10 appearances, the team has managed to stay even-keeled. But with greater expectations to compete, the Cavs will hope to put together a series of wins to enter the playoff picture.