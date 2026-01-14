Giannis Antetokounmpo Explains Double Thumbs Down Gesture After Being Booed At Home

It was another tough night in Milwaukee, as the Bucks absorbed another blowout loss (139-106). This time, as the Timberwolves were handling the Bucks on their home floor, the fans voiced their displeasure with audible boos that got a reaction from Giannis Antetokounmpo himself.

“Never. I’ve never been a part (of that). Have I? I don’t think so,” said Giannis after the game. “Something new for me. It doesn’t change. It’s the same thing. It doesn’t matter. I thrive through adversity. I thrive when people don’t believe in me. Doesn’t matter if I’m on the road, if I’m at home, if I’m at my family dinner, or if I’m at the practice facility with my teammates. It doesn’t really matter. So, yeah, I’ve never been a part of something like that before, so it was something new for me. I like it though. I love it.”

“I play basketball for my teammates,” Giannis added. “I play basketball for myself and my family. When people don’t believe in me, I don’t tend to be with them. I tend to be against them. I tend to do what I’m here to do, what I’m good at. I think I’m like a maverick. I’ve always been that way, so it won’t change now. It doesn’t matter if I’m at home or away. But yeah, I’ve never been a part of something like that before and I don’t think it’s fair. I don’t. But everybody has their opinion to do what they want to do. I’m not gonna tell them what to do and how they should act when we don’t play hard or when we lose games, or when we’re not where we’re supposed to be. And I don’t think anybody has the right to tell me what or how I should act on the basketball court after I’ve been here 13 years and I’m basically the all-time leader in everything.”

Giannis tried everything to secure the win tonight, finishing with 25 points, eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 69.2% shooting from the field. Sadly, it hardly made a difference for the Bucks, who allowed Minnesota to shoot 59.8% as a team.

As frustrations mounted, things reached a head in the third quarter, when Giannis booed his own home crowd after an and-one bucket cut the lead to 29. It was a direct response to the fans, who booed the Bucks off the court at halftime.

Giannis scores the and-1 over Randle to cut the lead to 29 and starts booing his own home crowd (Bucks were booed off the court at halftime) pic.twitter.com/a52k7uiQdo — r/nba_highlights (@rNBAHighlights) January 14, 2026

As a team, Milwaukee now sits at 11th in the East as losers of two straight games. It’s been a difficult season from the very start, defined by injuries, setbacks, and trade drama that has become a distraction for the entire locker room.

After signing guys like Myles Turner in the offseason, the Bucks expected to be competitive, but things have turned downright ugly as the losses have piled up. With pressure building on the Bucks and the clock running out on this season, things have turned downright ugly, and there are no signs of improvement.

Amid the bleeding, Giannis remains committed to the team, but the doubts about his future will never go away unless the Bucks can turn things around. Being just 1.5 games out of the 10th seed, they still have a chance for the postseason, but the path ahead won’t be easy.

As the schedule tightens and the season drags on, only time will tell how the situation develops for Antetokounmpo, but it’s clear that nobody is happy with the way things are running right now.