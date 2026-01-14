Lakers Blow Out Hawks 141-116 To Shatter 3-Game Losing Streak; Instant Analysis

The Los Angeles Lakers put an end to a three-game losing streak decisively after defeating the Atlanta Hawks 141-116 on Tuesday night. Through the first quarter, the Lakers played with far more passion than they exhibited in their last few contests as shown by their 41 points scored in the first quarter.

They moved the ball offensively as if everybody had the same goal: to pass it around and let everybody get a touch. The two superstars, LeBron James and Luka Doncic, did what they do best, while the supporting cast picked up their teammates at timely moments.

After losing two games on back-to-back nights, it was an important win for the Lakers and served as a reminder that they are still a formidable opponent on any given night.

The win wasn’t just about volume scoring. Los Angeles played a complete game: controlling the glass, defending intelligently, and executing in transition.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Hawks were already chasing a lead that had ballooned to over 30 points, and the Lakers could afford to manage the clock while still keeping the pressure on.

LeBron James looked determined to erase the frustration of the previous week from the moment he stepped on the floor. He finished with 31 points, 9 rebounds, and 10 assists, shooting 12-of-20 from the field in just 33 minutes, and his impact went well beyond the stat sheet. The Lakers scored on their first six possessions with LeBron either finishing or creating the look, immediately putting Atlanta on its heels.

What stood out was how methodical he was. LeBron didn’t force early shots or hunt mismatches every trip. Instead, he read Atlanta’s coverage, punished switches when they appeared, and trusted cutters and shooters when the Hawks tried to crowd him.

His patience turned into production, especially in the second quarter when Los Angeles blew the game open with a 19-4 run.

Defensively, LeBron was just as locked in. He rotated early, tagged rollers, and grabbed defensive rebounds that quickly turned into transition opportunities. When your 41-year-old star is sprinting lanes and directing traffic on both ends, the tone for the rest of the roster is set, and Atlanta never matched it.

2. Luka Doncic Controlled The Game

Luka Doncic had a night that perfectly complemented LeBron’s. He scored 27 points and handed out 12 assists, connecting on 5-of-9 from three while making 8-of-10 free throws. He didn’t need to carry the team himself, instead, he managed the game’s rhythm, ensuring the Lakers maintained a constant offensive threat.

Luka’s ability to slow the pace when necessary and then speed it up in transition gave the Hawks no chance to get comfortable. He drew multiple defenders on every drive, creating clean looks for shooters and backdoor cuts, which the Lakers executed with precision. His court vision turned potential stagnation into seamless ball movement.

What stood out was the balance he and LeBron struck. When one initiated an attack, the other positioned to capitalize on defensive mistakes. The result: 36 assists on 48 made field goals, showing a level of unselfishness that Atlanta simply couldn’t counter.

3. The Frontcourt Owned The Paint

Deandre Ayton was a force inside, posting 17 points and 18 rebounds on 7-of-9 shooting. Atlanta struggled to keep him out of the paint, and his defensive positioning limited second-chance opportunities.

Combined with Jarred Vanderbilt and LeBron’s efforts, the Lakers out-rebounded the Hawks 47-32, with 37 defensive boards stifling Atlanta’s attempts to climb back into the game.

The Lakers’ bigs didn’t just rebound; they converted possessions into points efficiently. With 26-of-30 free throws made, Los Angeles took advantage of contact and smart post play. Ayton’s rim presence also created open three-point opportunities for the perimeter players, feeding the Lakers’ 56 points in the paint without forcing sloppy possessions.