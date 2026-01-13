Klutch Sports Reportedly Pushing The Lakers To Trade For Miles Bridges Or De’Andre Hunter

Klutch Sports pushes Lakers toward De'Andre Hunter or Miles Bridges as deadline pressure builds.

Vishwesha Kumar
4 Min Read
Rich Paul, the agent of LeBron James, attends the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena.
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers are once again finding themselves at the center of the trade rumor mill, and this time, the driving force appears to be Klutch Sports. According to NBA insider Matt Moore, the powerful agency is actively pushing the Lakers to explore deals for either De’Andre Hunter or Miles Bridges, with frameworks centered around a Klutch-for-Klutch swap.

“I never know what to make of it when I hear that a Klutch guy wants out because they always seem to want out… until Klutch no longer represents them. But league sources have said the super agency has expressed interest in a Klutch-for-Klutch swap of Deandre Hunter for Rui Hachimura and Gabe Vincent to the Lakers or to Charlotte for Miles Bridges.”

From a basketball standpoint, both names fill needs for a Lakers team firmly in win-now mode. With LeBron James at 41 and Luka Doncic carrying the offensive engine, Los Angeles has been hunting for dependable wings who can defend, score without hijacking possessions, and survive playoff matchups. Hunter and Bridges each offer a different version of that profile.

Hunter’s case is complicated. He is in the third year of a four-year, $90 million contract and is having a down season by his standards. The 28-year-old is averaging 13.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 42.5% from the field and just 30.3% from three.

After being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers, his role has diminished, and he has not started consistently since mid-December. Cleveland’s roster depth and second-apron pressure make Hunter’s contract more movable than untouchable, especially if they value flexibility over fit.

For the Lakers, Hunter represents a defensive-first wing who can guard multiple positions and does not need the ball. The concern is obvious. If the shooting does not rebound, $23 million per year for a low-efficiency scorer becomes a heavy price for a team already operating with tight margins.

Bridges presents a different gamble. The Charlotte Hornets forward is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists, shooting 44.3% overall and 33.3% from three. He is in year two of a three-year, $75 million deal and offers more offensive punch than Hunter, along with the transition scoring the Lakers often lack. His shorter contract also aligns better with LeBron’s remaining window.

The risk with Bridges is less about fit and more about cost and context. Charlotte is rebuilding, but they are not obligated to move him cheaply. Any deal would still require Los Angeles to send out rotation players and potentially draft capital, which they have been reluctant to part with.

Klutch’s involvement adds another layer. Rich Paul’s agency has long shaped league dynamics, and while Moore’s skepticism is warranted, history shows Klutch-driven conversations do not appear without intent. Whether that intent turns into leverage or simply noise remains to be seen.

Ultimately, the Lakers are walking a familiar line. They need wing upgrades, but they are constrained by assets, contracts, and future flexibility. Hunter and Bridges both help on paper. Neither is a slam dunk. With the deadline approaching, this feels less like a demand and more like pressure testing. Klutch is nudging doors open. It is up to the Lakers to decide which ones, if any, are worth walking through.

Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
