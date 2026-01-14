JJ Redick’s Disappointed Reaction After Dalton Knecht Getting Blocked Shows Why He Has Zero Trade Value

One hesitation shows why Dalton Knecht’s trade value has evaporated.

Vishwesha Kumar
5 Min Read
Los Angeles Lakers guard Dalton Knecht (4) against the Phoenix Suns during an NBA preseason game at Mortgage Matchup Center.
Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Early in the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 124-112 loss to the Sacramento Kings, a single possession quietly summed up why Dalton Knecht has gone from an intriguing young piece to a player with virtually no trade value around the league.

LeBron James fired a perfect skip pass to the corner, catching the defense scrambling. Knecht was open for a brief moment. Then hesitation crept in. Zach LaVine recovered quickly, Knecht took a sidestep, and instead of attacking the lane when he had just enough space, he froze. The shot came a beat too late. LaVine swallowed it up.

Sitting directly behind the play on the bench, JJ Redick reacted instinctively. Hands to his face. It was not anger. It was disappointing. That reaction told a louder story than the block itself.

This was not about a missed shot. Coaches live with misses. It was about indecision, feel, and processing speed. For a role player fighting to stay in the rotation, that moment was brutal.

JJ Redick's Disappointed Reaction After Dalton Knecht Getting Blocked Shows Why He Has Zero Trade Value
Credit: NBA Sports California/ YouTube

There was a clear driving lane when Knecht created separation on the sidestep. A quick rip and one dribble would have forced help or drawn contact. Instead, he defaulted to the shot he did not have time to get off.

That sequence explains why Knecht’s minutes have quietly evaporated after what looked like a promising rookie season. Drafted 17th overall in 2024, he flashed real shooting touch and averaged 9.1 points per game on 37.6% shooting from three-point range in 19.2 minutes per game as a rookie. The idea was simple. A cheap shooter who could space the floor next to stars has value. The problem is that shooting alone does not survive at the NBA level when everything else lags behind.

This season, Knecht is averaging 5.1 points on 31.1% shooting from three-point range in just 13.4 minutes per game, a sharp decline from his rookie season. Earlier this season, he got called out by Lakers fans for not knowing the offensive playbook, as he messed up a play. And that is a common sequence.

Knecht’s issues are not subtle anymore. His release is slow. He exposes the ball on drives. His passes are telegraphed. He struggles to read defenders in real time. There is very little improvisation in his game, which players often call a ‘bag.’ Defenders recover on him because they know exactly what is coming. When the defense does close, he does not punish it.

The trust problem is even bigger. Redick’s offense is built on timing and decisiveness. One misread kills an entire possession. Knecht has now had multiple moments this season where he simply looks unsure of where he should be or what he should do. Even veteran broadcaster Stu Lantz flagged these habits during Knecht’s rookie year. Two seasons in, they are still there.

Around the league, that matters. Front offices do not trade for what a player might become. They trade for what he can do right now. Knecht, at the moment, cannot help a team trying to win meaningful games. His rookie-scale contract is cheap, but cheap contracts only matter when the player attached to them can be trusted. Knecht is viewed as neutral at best and negative at worst.

That reality puts the Lakers in a bind. Teams want first-round picks and young contributors. The Lakers are unwilling to move their most valuable pick. And their young players do not move the needle. Knecht is the clearest example.

That one blocked shot was not just a highlight. It was a snapshot of why Dalton Knecht does not have real trade value and why JJ Redick’s reaction said everything.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after committing a turnover against the Sacramento Kings in the second quarter at the Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images Markieff Morris Reveals Luka Doncic Wasn’t Impressed With Deandre Ayton When He Was On Trail Blazers
Next Article Apr 2, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (3) defends the shot of Atlanta Hawks forward Zaccharie Risacher (10)) during the third quarter at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images Hawks Reportedly Shift Attention To New Big Man Target; Anthony Davis’ Teammates Is On Their Radar
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like