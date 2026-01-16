Mavericks Can Acquire Jonathan Kuminga In 2 Different Trade Scenarios; Klay Thompson Included In One Proposed Deal

The Jonathan Kuminga trade saga appears to have reached the point of no return. With the forward demanding that the Golden State Warriors trade him immediately, Kuminga’s time in the Bay Area may officially be coming to an end.

Since becoming eligible for trade, Jonathan Kuminga has certainly garnered a lot more interest. While teams like the Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be suitors, a recent update by ESPN’s Tim MacMahon suggested that another key player may also be interested.

MacMahon mentioned that the Dallas Mavericks had a meeting about Jonathan Kuminga last week, signaling that they may be inclined to pursue the star forward. Given earlier trade rumors linking the Mavericks and Kuminga, there is reason to believe that Dallas might be inclined to make a deal.

Despite his averages of 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game this season, at 23, Jonathan Kuminga is a young player with immense potential. Given that he is on a two-year, $46.8 million deal, acquiring him may not be very challenging.

With hopes of pairing the Warriors forward with Cooper Flagg, we explore two trade scenarios that would help the Mavericks acquire Jonathan Kuminga.

The Mavericks Send Klay Thompson Back To Golden State

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors Receive: Klay Thompson, Naji Marshall, 2031 first-round pick

This trade scenario could be an intriguing opportunity for both the Mavericks and the Warriors. While the Mavericks would be acquiring a future star, the Warriors would be reunited with a franchise legend.

For Golden State, this deal could prove worthwhile. Aside from receiving a first-round pick, adding Klay Thompson and Naji Marshall has considerable upside.

Thompson is not the elite two-way threat he once was, averaging 11.7 points and 2.4 rebounds per game on 38.4% shooting from the field this season. However, given his familiarity with Golden State’s play style and his chemistry with the key players, the Warriors would see merit in bringing him back.

Marshall’s arrival also serves to address some of the team’s frontcourt woes. As a reliable wing with the ability to create scoring opportunities for himself, Marshall could help round out the second unit. With averages of 14.0 points and 4.6 rebounds per game, the 27-year-old could emerge as a key contributor for the team.

For the most part, the Warriors may be satisfied with the deal. However, given that the team has had its eyes set on addressing the problems in its big man rotations, an alternative approach may be better suited.

The Mavericks Form A Package Around Daniel Gafford

Proposed Trade Details

Dallas Mavericks Receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors Receive: Daniel Gafford, Max Christie, 2031 first-round pick

For all intents and purposes, this deal may be more beneficial for the Warriors. While there is certainly merit in acquiring wing depth, the Dubs stand to gain a lot more by upgrading their big man rotation.

By virtue of his reliability as a center, Daniel Gafford has generated a lot of trade interest this season. Although he has been linked with many teams, his play style may be just what the Warriors need.

Although he has struggled with injuries this season, Gafford has asserted himself as a strong inside presence. While he is known for acting as a lob threat and crashing the boards, the big man has also been a reliable defender and rim-protector.

For the 2025-26 season, Gafford is averaging 7.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 0.8 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. Given that the Warriors need a player to guard opposing bigs and take pressure off of Draymond Green, a player like Gafford seems ideal.

Along with Gafford, Golden State would also be acquiring a talented young wing in Max Christie in this deal. The 22-year-old has been lauded for his defensive effort on the perimeter, but his recent development as a three-point shooter and rebounder may prove noteworthy.

Christie has taken massive strides in development this season. With averages of 12.3 points and 3.5 rebounds on 44.1% shooting from three-point range, he could be a valuable addition to Golden State’s rotation.

The Warriors May Be Angling For A Bigger Trade

Both of the aforementioned trade scenarios have the potential to help the Warriors become a stronger unit. However, there is reason to believe that Golden State could be more opportunistic in its approach to negotiating trades involving Kuminga.

Some rumors have suggested that the Dubs may be interested in acquiring Mavericks superstar Anthony Davis. While he is a much more expensive contract to take on, Golden State could easily form a package including Jonathan Kuminga and filler pieces to make the deal.

Trade interest in Davis has dwindled since the big man sustained a hand injury, but this may not concern the Warriors as much.

Given that the big man could be due to return this season itself, Golden State may see the value in acquiring him ahead of the trade deadline to become more competitive when gearing up to make a playoff push.

One way or another, the relationship between Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors seems to have run its course. Though parting ways seems inevitable, the Dubs could remain patient in their approach. With reports suggesting that Golden State could even retain Kuminga if the right deal doesn’t present itself, frustrations may grow.