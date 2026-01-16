76ers vs. Cavaliers Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The 76ers host the Cavaliers tonight in an East matchup, with key injuries on both sides likely to shape the rotations after their latest clash.

Fran Leiva
5 Min Read
Oct 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) celebrates after the final horn against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight at the 76ers’ court, in a pretty important East game with both teams trying to hold position in the middle of the pack.

Contents

The Cavaliers come in at 23-19 (7th in the East), while the 76ers are 22-17 (5th).

These teams have already seen each other twice this season, and the Cavaliers have taken both meetings so far. That’s the context that matters, because it puts real pressure on the 76ers to finally flip one.

On the star side, the Cavaliers are driven by Donovan Mitchell (29.7 points, 5.6 assists, 4.7 rebounds) and Evan Mobley (17.9 points, 8.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists).

The 76ers counter with Tyrese Maxey (30.5 points, 6.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 47.6% from the field, 40.5% from three) and Joel Embiid (23.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists).

 

Injury Report

 

76ers

Dominic Barlow: Questionable (back contusion)

Joel Embiid: Probable (left knee injury management)

Paul George: Probable (left knee injury management)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Available (left knee recovery, brace)

 

Cavaliers

Darius Garland: Out (right great toe soreness)

Sam Merrill: Out (right hand sprain)

Max Strus: Out (left foot surgery, Jones fracture)

Dean Wade: Out (left knee contusion)

 

Why The 76ers Have The Advantage

The clearest edge is on the defensive side. The 76ers are allowing 115.62 opponent points per game, and they’ve played with real physicality on most nights.

They’re also built to punish mistakes if Maxey turns it into a track meet. He’s putting up 30.5 points per game on strong efficiency, and when he gets downhill early, the 76ers’ entire offense looks cleaner because the defense has to collapse.

And if Embiid actually goes and looks close to himself, that changes the math. Even just the threat of his scoring bends coverages and opens up simpler reads for Maxey and Paul George.

 

Why The Cavaliers Have The Advantage

The Cavaliers’ biggest advantage is the offense, straight up. They’re averaging 120.1 points per game, which is a serious number, and they do it without having to play perfect.

They also already have the matchup confidence. A 2-0 season series lead matters, especially when both teams know the game plan and the counters.

Finally, the Cavaliers can survive a little mess. They’ve got enough creators and finishers that if one unit stalls, another one can bring it back. Even with Garland out, Mitchell plus Mobley is still a tough two-man foundation to guard for 48 minutes.

 

X-Factors

Jarrett Allen is the swing piece for the Cavaliers. He’s at 13.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season, and if he wins the paint minutes it takes pressure off Mitchell to be superhuman every possession. His rim finishing and boards matter even more if either team ends up short-handed.

Lonzo Ball is another one to watch. He’s averaging 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, and his value is simple: keep the ball moving so the offense doesn’t die when the first action gets blown up. If he’s steady and limits mistakes, the Cavaliers can keep generating clean looks.

Craig Porter Jr. is the sneaky name. He’s at 4.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.8 assists in his minutes, and if the Cavaliers’ bench guards can just hold the line and keep turnovers down, that’s huge. It forces the 76ers to beat the starters’ minutes, not the sloppy stretches.

For the 76ers, Kelly Oubre Jr. can tilt this game with energy. He’s putting up 13.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists, and when he’s flying around, cutting, and pressuring the ball, it keeps the 76ers from living in slow half-court possessions all night.

VJ Edgecombe is the other key. He’s at 15.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.3 assists, and if his shot is falling and he’s making quick decisions, the 76ers’ supporting cast suddenly looks deeper. That’s when the Cavaliers can’t over-help off him.

 

Prediction

I’m leaning Cavaliers. The 76ers’ defense is legit, but the Cavaliers’ scoring volume is hard to fade, and the 2-0 season series edge makes me trust their execution a little more in the big moments.

Prediction: Cavaliers 121, 76ers 114

