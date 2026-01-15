As February’s trade deadline approaches, the Jonathan Kuminga saga gets closer to a resolution. At this stage, with both sides ready for a breakup, a Kuminga trade is widely viewed as inevitable as pressure builds to make a deal. While interest remains limited, the latest intel suggests the Lakers could get involved.

In a recent update, league insider Dalton Johnson detailed some existing ties between Kuminga and the Lakers, dating back to his restricted free agency last summer. GM Rob Pelinka was reportedly considering a move for Kuminga way back then, and was monitoring his situation as he considered accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer that would have made him a free agent in 2026.

Ultimately, the Lakers have yet to begin advanced talks for Kuminga, but Pelinka is noted to have a particular interest in the Warriors swingman. Specifically, he believes Kuminga’s skills as an athletic young forward could be a good fit next to Luka Doncic, who desperately needs some help on the wing.

In 18 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from three. While there are some concerns over his fallout with the Warriors, a fresh start could be what he needs to revive his career and live up to his potential as a former seventh overall pick.

The Warriors are aware of the Lakers’ interest, but it remains to be seen if they can get a deal done. Despite being healthy and available, the young swingman hasn’t played since December 18, putting his current trade value at an all-time low. As it stands, teams just aren’t willing to pay a steep price for someone who has been buried on the bench for no discernible reason, and that likely includes the Lakers, who have yet to make any major trades this season.

If the Warriors lower their asking price, the Lakers could feel justified to offer a package that includes Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Dalton Knecht for Kuminga, giving Golden State a mix of older and younger talent in exchange for a player who is currently out of their rotation. It’s far from a glamorous return, but it might be the best that the Warriors can do right now unless they want to attach an additional asset like Moses Moody, Al Horford, or a future first-round pick in the deal.

Only time will tell how the Kuminga saga ends in Golden State, but the Lakers are quietly lurking as a landing spot. As the losses pile up, pressure builds to make a move, and someone like JK might be the perfect addition to unlock a higher level of play for this team.