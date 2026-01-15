Lakers Interested In Jonathan Kuminga As Potential Wing Fit Alongside Luka Doncic

Rob Pelinka reportedly likes Jonathan Kuminga as an athletic fit next to Luka Doncic in Los Angeles.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Dec 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) shoots the ball against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

As February’s trade deadline approaches, the Jonathan Kuminga saga gets closer to a resolution. At this stage, with both sides ready for a breakup, a Kuminga trade is widely viewed as inevitable as pressure builds to make a deal. While interest remains limited, the latest intel suggests the Lakers could get involved.

In a recent update, league insider Dalton Johnson detailed some existing ties between Kuminga and the Lakers, dating back to his restricted free agency last summer. GM Rob Pelinka was reportedly considering a move for Kuminga way back then, and was monitoring his situation as he considered accepting the $7.9 million qualifying offer that would have made him a free agent in 2026.

Ultimately, the Lakers have yet to begin advanced talks for Kuminga, but Pelinka is noted to have a particular interest in the Warriors swingman. Specifically, he believes Kuminga’s skills as an athletic young forward could be a good fit next to Luka Doncic, who desperately needs some help on the wing.

In 18 games this season, Kuminga is averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game on 43.1% shooting from the field and 32.0% shooting from three. While there are some concerns over his fallout with the Warriors, a fresh start could be what he needs to revive his career and live up to his potential as a former seventh overall pick.

The Warriors are aware of the Lakers’ interest, but it remains to be seen if they can get a deal done. Despite being healthy and available, the young swingman hasn’t played since December 18, putting his current trade value at an all-time low. As it stands, teams just aren’t willing to pay a steep price for someone who has been buried on the bench for no discernible reason, and that likely includes the Lakers, who have yet to make any major trades this season.

If the Warriors lower their asking price, the Lakers could feel justified to offer a package that includes Gabe Vincent, Maxi Kleber, and Dalton Knecht for Kuminga, giving Golden State a mix of older and younger talent in exchange for a player who is currently out of their rotation. It’s far from a glamorous return, but it might be the best that the Warriors can do right now unless they want to attach an additional asset like Moses Moody, Al Horford, or a future first-round pick in the deal.

Only time will tell how the Kuminga saga ends in Golden State, but the Lakers are quietly lurking as a landing spot. As the losses pile up, pressure builds to make a move, and someone like JK might be the perfect addition to unlock a higher level of play for this team.

 

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts alongside head coach Steve Kerr against the Phoenix Suns in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like