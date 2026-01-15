Lakers’ 2026 Trade Plans: What Is The Goal For Rob Pelinka?

The Lakers are exploring creative trade strategies, including pick movement and contract packages, ahead of the deadline.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Sep 25, 2024; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka at press conference at UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The acquisition of Luka Doncic last season only added to the pressure on this Lakers team to succeed. Now, despite being 10 games over .500 (24-14), the Lakers are growing increasingly desperate to make some key upgrades in several positions. While the Lakers are somewhat limited in terms of flexibility, they have a plan that should make it much easier to build a championship team around Doncic going forward.

In a recent segment on his podcast, NBA insider Kevin O’Connor detailed the Lakers’ objective this trade deadline, starting with who they might use to make changes. GM Rob Pelinka believes he can package Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent together to acquire a wing, maybe someone like Jonathan Kuminga, to hit shots and play defense alongside Luka Doncic.

Furthermore, the Lakers are reportedly dangling their future 2032 first-round pick for more firsts. The idea here is that they can turn a single high pick into multiple, less valuable picks that can be used to combine into a larger trade package. The Phoenix Suns pulled something similar last year, when they traded their 2031 pick to the Jazz for three first-rounders.

The exact details of Pelinka’s plans are still unclear, but we know they are prioritizing two-way wing players who can bring a spark defensively while providing a steady shooting hand. Herb Jones has long drawn their interest, but other names include Kuminga, Trey Murphy III, and Michael Porter Jr.

So while the Lakers may not have endless possibilities, there are several paths to improve the roster before February’s deadline. At this point, who the Lakers land next (if anyone) will depend on how quickly they act and who they are willing to give up. We know that guys like LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves are off the table, but all bets are off when it comes to everyone else on the roster.

At fifth in the West right now, the Lakers are still a long way off from being able to call themselves true title contenders. As one of the worst shooting teams in the league, which also can’t play defense, they will not get far as presently constructed, and it’s why the front office is feeling extra heat to take action before it’s too late.

Whoever they get they season will likely not be enough to move the needle in a significant way, but it could plant the seeds for a dominant run down the road. Given enough depth, structure, and leadership, the Lakers feel like they can compete with the best in the West, but it will take time before they are satisfied with their current state.

Nico Martinez
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. 
