Steve Kerr Unravels Unfortunate Reality Of “Difficult” Jonathan Kuminga Situation

Steve Kerr goes on record to reveal how challenging the current situation has been for Jonathan Kuminga.

Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Jonathan Kuminga‘s plight with the Golden State Warriors has been well-documented. Since making his last appearance on Dec. 18 against the Phoenix Suns, the forward has been kept out of the rotation, raising doubts about his future with the team.

During a recent appearance on 95.7 The Game’s “Willard and Dibs,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr fielded a question regarding why Jonathan Kuminga doesn’t even receive minutes in garbage time. Kerr responded by acknowledging the reality of Kuminga’s standing with the team.

“I’m just going to say it’s a difficult situation,” Kerr shared. “You guys know it, everybody knows it. I’m just going to leave it at that. It’s a difficult situation.”

“It’s just wait and see. We have to control what we can control, try to keep moving the ship forward. As I said, this is not an easy situation; it’s not an easy one to talk about, frankly. I try to protect everybody organizationally, and nobody’s winning right now with this situation. It’s unfortunate, but it is what it is.”

Kerr provided a fairly cut-and-dry response. Without necessarily addressing what lies in store for Kuminga, the Warriors’ head coach essentially suggested that the forward will likely remain in limbo for the foreseeable future.

This doesn’t bode well for either party, since Jonathan Kuminga has officially become eligible to be traded. Given that he has garnered a significant amount of trade interest this year, the Dubs could see their star forward on the way out.

 

A Trade Is The Only Option For Jonathan Kuminga

Regardless of how the story is twisted, it has become increasingly clear that a trade is the only way forward for Jonathan Kuminga.

As a 23-year-old forward with aspirations of becoming a star, the current situation simply isn’t conducive to his development. Given that teams around the league have also acknowledged his value as a potential franchise centerpiece, it only feeds into the narrative that he deserves a larger role.

The Kuminga trade saga appears to be underway again now that the forward has become eligible for a trade. With reports indicating that he has expressed his desire to be traded immediately, the Dubs may not have the flexibility to hold off suitors like the Sacramento Kings any longer.

Despite being a player with star-caliber talent, the forward is only averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. While this is a product of his limited role in the Warriors’ system, it may result in a reduced trade value.

Now, this may not affect Jonathan Kuminga much, since he wishes to leave Golden State. However, given the approach the Dubs have taken toward negotiating deals involving the forward, the franchise may be unwilling to part with him for a low-value deal.

Even though Kuminga has explicitly demanded a trade, the Warriors aren’t required to comply with his wishes. If teams don’t propose a favorable trade package, the Dubs reserve the right to keep the forward through the trade deadline.

Although this would be unwise from a financial standpoint, since they are essentially paying Kuminga $22.5 million to sit on the bench, being hasty and reactive isn’t in their best interests either.

