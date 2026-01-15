Steve Kerr Wanted Warriors To Draft Franz Wagner Over Jonathan Kuminga In The 2021 NBA Draft

Warriors’ 2021 draft regret resurfaces as Franz Wagner thrives elsewhere.

Vishwesha Kumar
3 Min Read
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chase Center.
Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Golden State Warriors may be staring at one of the most painful ‘what if’ moments of the Stephen Curry era, and it traces back to draft night in 2021. According to a detailed report from Marcus Thompson II, Sam Amick, and Nick Friedell of The Athletic, head coach Steve Kerr was among those in the organization who wanted the Warriors to select Franz Wagner instead of Jonathan Kuminga as the 7th pick of the 2021 Draft.

“Team sources confirmed that some in the organization, including Kerr, wanted Franz Wagner, but the German big man would go eighth to Orlando in the end. In a push to inject the Warriors’ roster with much-needed athleticism and potential starpower, Kuminga was drafted as part of the foundation of the post-Curry era along with Wiseman.”

Wagner has blossomed into an All-Star in Orlando, becoming one of the league’s most reliable two-way forwards. He is averaging 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists for his career, thriving as a connector, scorer, and secondary playmaker. He fits seamlessly in modern NBA offenses, defends across positions, and rarely disrupts flow. In short, he looks like exactly the type of player Golden State has spent years trying to develop around Curry.

Kuminga’s path has gone the opposite direction. Once seen as a cornerstone of the future, he is now demanding a trade and has not touched the floor in weeks. On the first day he became eligible to be moved, Kuminga formally asked out, bringing a long-simmering standoff into the open. His relationship with Kerr has deteriorated, his role has vanished, and the Warriors are left trying to extract value before the February 5 deadline.

With Kuminga now demanding a trade, the irony is impossible to ignore. Kerr’s original instinct appears to have been right. The Warriors did not just miss on Wagner. They missed on a timeline fit, a stylistic fit, and a stabilizing presence that could have extended their contention window.

Drafts are rarely fair judges in real time. Context matters. But five years later, as Wagner ascends and Kuminga exits, this one will linger inside the Warriors organization. Not because they chose wrong on purpose, but because they chose upside down when they needed alignment.

And now, they are paying for it.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByVishwesha Kumar
Follow:
Vishwesha Kumar is a staff writer for Fadeaway World from Bengaluru, India. Graduating with a Bachelor of Technology from PES University in 2020, Vishwesha leverages his analytical skills to enhance his sports journalism, particularly in basketball. His experience includes writing over 3000 articles across respected publications such as Essentially Sports and Sportskeeda, which have established him as a prolific figure in the sports writing community.Vishwesha’s love for basketball was ignited by watching LeBron James, inspiring him to delve deeply into the nuances of the game. This personal passion translates into his writing, allowing him to connect with readers through relatable narratives and insightful analyses. He holds a unique and controversial opinion that Russell Westbrook is often underrated rather than overrated. Despite Westbrook's flaws, Vishwesha believes that his triple-double achievements and relentless athleticism are often downplayed, making him one of the most unique and electrifying players in NBA history, even if his style of play can sometimes be polarizing. 
Previous Article Jan 25, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) reacts after a foul with head coach Steve Kerr against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images Steve Kerr Unravels Unfortunate Reality Of “Difficult” Jonathan Kuminga Situation
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like