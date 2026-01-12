Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Jonathan Kuminga’s Situation With Warriors Amid Limited Options

The Lakers have been in the market for additions in the wing position, especially if he’s a 3-and-D wing, since early this summer. According to NBA insider Jake L. Fischer, the Lakers are still monitoring Jonathan Kuminga’s situation with the Warriors, who seem adamant on trading him before the upcoming February 5th deadline.

“The purple-and-gold’s known preference at this deadline is to acquire a true 3-and-D wing with size, if possible, to provide some point-of-attack resistance on the perimeter as well as some shooting,” wrote Fischer in his latest substack.

“But it must be said the Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency. I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market.”

Jonathan Kuminga has played in only 18 games this season before falling out of the Warriors’ rotation. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in those games while making 43.1% of his field-goal attempts.

While he might not necessarily fit the mold of the player that the Lakers are looking for, he could provide a unique edge to their offense inside the paint with his athleticism on lobs.

NBA fans saw this news on social media and did not seem very pleased that the Lakers may be considering trading for a player who shoots 32.0% from beyond the arc while searching for a “3-and-D” player.

“These needs don’t describe Jonathan Kuminga at all.”

“This proves that some ‘insiders’ know absolutely nothing about basketball.”

“Straight delusion. No chance this came from an NBA source.”

“Where’s the 3 and the D part? lol if he were any of that he’d be on the floor.”

“Kuminga is legit neither 3 nor D, what tf am I reading 😭.”

“3-and-D and Kuminga are two polar opposites.”

The Lakers’ fans were clearly unhappy to even hear of the possibility that the 23-year-old forward could be on their front office’s radar. Moreover, the Warriors may have other plans with Kuminga than trading him for players on expiring contracts.

According to reports, the Warriors front office is hoping to package Kuminga with Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick in a trade that would land Michael Porter Jr. in Golden State. If that happens, then the Lakers will have further limited options to get a wing with a solid upside in the market right now.

The Lakers have multiple expiring contracts right now and should take the step of approaching the Warriors’ front office if they are genuinely interested in making a move for Kuminga. Otherwise, it may be too late as the Warriors seem adamant on trading him before the February 5th deadline.