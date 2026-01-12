Lakers Reportedly Monitoring Jonathan Kuminga’s Situation With Warriors Amid Limited Options

NBA fans react as the Lakers are reportedly keeping tabs on the Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and may make a move for him before the upcoming trade deadline.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to drive against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images
Oct 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to drive against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images

The Lakers have been in the market for additions in the wing position, especially if he’s a 3-and-D wing, since early this summer. According to NBA insider Jake L. Fischer, the Lakers are still monitoring Jonathan Kuminga’s situation with the Warriors, who seem adamant on trading him before the upcoming February 5th deadline.

“The purple-and-gold’s known preference at this deadline is to acquire a true 3-and-D wing with size, if possible, to provide some point-of-attack resistance on the perimeter as well as some shooting,” wrote Fischer in his latest substack.

“But it must be said the Lakers, according to sources, did call Golden State about Kuminga during the sides’ summer standoff in restricted free agency. I’m told that the Lakers have likewise continued to monitor Kuminga’s situation while casting a wide net to try to find help on a very limited wing market.”

Jonathan Kuminga has played in only 18 games this season before falling out of the Warriors’ rotation. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists in those games while making 43.1% of his field-goal attempts.

While he might not necessarily fit the mold of the player that the Lakers are looking for, he could provide a unique edge to their offense inside the paint with his athleticism on lobs.

NBA fans saw this news on social media and did not seem very pleased that the Lakers may be considering trading for a player who shoots 32.0% from beyond the arc while searching for a “3-and-D” player.

“These needs don’t describe Jonathan Kuminga at all.”

“This proves that some ‘insiders’ know absolutely nothing about basketball.”

“Straight delusion. No chance this came from an NBA source.”

“Where’s the 3 and the D part? lol if he were any of that he’d be on the floor.”

“Kuminga is legit neither 3 nor D, what tf am I reading 😭.”

“3-and-D and Kuminga are two polar opposites.”

The Lakers’ fans were clearly unhappy to even hear of the possibility that the 23-year-old forward could be on their front office’s radar. Moreover, the Warriors may have other plans with Kuminga than trading him for players on expiring contracts.

According to reports, the Warriors front office is hoping to package Kuminga with Moses Moody, Buddy Hield, and a first-round pick in a trade that would land Michael Porter Jr. in Golden State. If that happens, then the Lakers will have further limited options to get a wing with a solid upside in the market right now.

The Lakers have multiple expiring contracts right now and should take the step of approaching the Warriors’ front office if they are genuinely interested in making a move for Kuminga. Otherwise, it may be too late as the Warriors seem adamant on trading him before the February 5th deadline.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
Previous Article Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (l3) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) speak during a second half break in action against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images Rich Paul Strongly Defends Nico Harrison’s Decision To Swap Luka Doncic For Anthony Davis
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like