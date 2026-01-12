Rich Paul Strongly Defends Nico Harrison’s Decision To Swap Luka Doncic For Anthony Davis

Nico Harrison faced immense backlash for trading Luka Doncic to the Lakers, but Rich Paul believes there was merit in acquiring Anthony Davis.

Siddhant Gupta
3 Min Read
Jan 8, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Anthony Davis (l3) and guard Kyrie Irving (right) speak during a second half break in action against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ move to acquire Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks for Anthony Davis was one of the biggest trades in NBA history. Although it was a decisive move on behalf of both teams to alter their course, former Mavericks’ GM Nico Harrison faced immense backlash for pulling the trigger on such a deal.

Harrison’s vision didn’t play out as planned, but Klutch Sports’ CEO Rich Paul strongly defended the former Mavs GM’s decision on a recent episode of the “Game Over” podcast. While addressing Harrison’s idea for the team, he stated:

“I think Nico’s thought process was, ‘I got the points in either one of these guys (Kyrie and AD). But in AD, I have the defensive prowess as well.’ And ultimately, that wins championships. He just never had a chance to see it all play out together.”

“That first game that was played, it looked incredible with those guys,” Paul continued. “Sometimes you just fall on bad luck in terms of injuries. But I think you’re [Kellerman] saying exactly what Dallas is thinking; it’s a tough thing. Do we [Mavericks] move on? Do we kind of blow this thing up and go young? Or do we give ourselves a chance to see us get whole and see what that could potentially look like? Because if we could just get there, and what that could potentially look like, is pretty good.”

Paul’s approach to the situation seems valid, but the results tend to speak for themselves. With Luka Doncic, the Lakers appear to be a far more competitive team in the West. Meanwhile, since acquiring Anthony Davis, the Mavericks have had to adapt to Davis’ recurring injuries and learn to play without him.

While Anthony Davis remains an elite big man in the league, his inconsistent availability makes him an unreliable asset, especially for a team with title aspirations. In this regard, the recent rumors hinting at Dallas’ inclination to trade him made sense. Unfortunately, the current circumstances don’t present the best opportunity for such a move.

Anthony Davis sustained an injury to his left hand during a recent game against the Utah Jazz. Although Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd didn’t provide an exact timeline for his return, the expectation is for the superstar to miss a considerable amount of time.

Anthony Davis’ trade value has plummeted following his latest injury, with the Atlanta Hawks also reportedly withdrawing their interest in acquiring him. This leaves Dallas in a state of limbo, significantly limiting the franchise’s chances of making roster upgrades.

When additionally considering that Kyrie Irving may not return this season, the Mavericks’ odds of making the playoffs seem to be getting slimmer. All things considered, the situation doesn’t appear promising in the slightest.

