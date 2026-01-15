Warriors vs. Knicks Prediction: Preview, Injury Report, Advantages, X-Factors

The Golden State Warriors host the New York Knicks at Chase Center on Thursday, January 15 at 10:00 PM ET. The Knicks come in at 25-15 (No. 2 in the East), while the Warriors are 22-19 (No. 8 in the West).

The Knicks just dropped a 112-101 game to the Kings, and they lost Jalen Brunson early with a right ankle injury.

Per Shams Charania, Brunson is out tonight with a right ankle sprain, and he’s listed day-to-day.

The Warriors, meanwhile, closed the first half of the season with a 119-97 win over the Trail Blazers, with De’Anthony Melton popping for a season-high 23 and the Warriors piling up 34 assists.

On the floor, this one still has star power. For the Warriors, Stephen Curry is at 28.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists, and Jimmy Butler III is at 19.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists.

For the Brunson-less Knicks, Karl-Anthony Towns is at 21.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, while Mikal Bridges is at 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.

Injury Report

Knicks

Jalen Brunson: Out (right ankle sprain)

Mitchell Robinson: Out (left ankle injury management)

Landry Shamet: Questionable (right shoulder sprain)

Warriors

Seth Curry: Out (left sciatic nerve irritation)

Why The Warriors Have The Advantage

The Warriors’ whole identity is still built around the combo of Stephen Curry bending defenses and everyone else playing fast, unselfish basketball. Curry is at 28.1 points, 4.9 assists, and 3.8 rebounds this season, and he’s still ripping teams with elite efficiency.

Team-wise, they’re not the highest-scoring group in the league, but they’re solid on both ends. The Warriors put up 115.5 points per game and allow 113.2, and when they get rolling, the ball movement is relentless. They also sit at 28.5 assists per game, which is exactly the kind of thing that can stress a Knicks defense if the point-of-attack pressure slips even a little.

And with Brunson out, the Knicks’ late-clock offense becomes way more “your turn, my turn.” That’s where the Warriors can steal the game: force tougher possessions, then punish you with threes and quick cuts the other way.

Why The Knicks Have The Advantage

The Knicks can absolutely win this if they make it a Towns game. Karl-Anthony Towns is at 21.0 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, and his spacing changes the geometry immediately. If he’s dragging bigs out and the Knicks are crashing the glass behind it, the Warriors can get uncomfortable.

Even without Brunson, the Knicks still bring a real offensive baseline. They’re scoring 119.0 points per game on 47.1% from the field and 37.8% from three. That’s legit firepower, and they’ve got wings who can keep pressure on the defense all night.

Mikal Bridges matters here too, because he’s quietly been a two-way engine. He’s at 16.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 4.3 assists this season, and he gives the Knicks another organizer when the point guard situation gets messy.

X-Factors

Since the Knicks are missing Brunson, Miles McBride becomes a huge swing piece. He’s at 12.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists this season, and the big thing is whether he can get them into offense early instead of letting possessions die. If he hits a couple pull-up threes and keeps the tempo up, the Knicks’ offense looks normal. If he doesn’t, it turns into Towns trying to bail everyone out.

Josh Hart is another one who can tilt the game without “scoring.” He’s putting up 12.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, and if the Knicks want to survive this matchup, they need his rebounding and transition push to manufacture extra possessions. Especially with Robinson out, that dirty work matters more than ever.

On the Warriors’ side, Draymond Green is the tone-setter for the whole thing. He’s at 8.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 5.3 assists, and this is the kind of game where his defense and playmaking can break a shorthanded opponent. If he’s controlling the back line and blowing up actions before they start, the Knicks are going to feel it.

And keep an eye on De’Anthony Melton. He’s at 10.6 points in limited minutes, and he just dropped a season-high 23 in the last one. If he gives them that extra punch again, it takes so much pressure off Curry and Butler and turns the Warriors into a wave.

Prediction

I’m taking the Warriors here. The Knicks can absolutely keep it tight with Towns and the wings, but the Warriors’ spacing and ball movement feels like too much over 48 minutes when your primary creator is missing.

Prediction: Warriors 118, Knicks 111