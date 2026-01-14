Warriors Player Ratings: Stephen Curry Turns Playmaker In Blowout Win Over Trail Blazers

The Golden State Warriors bounced back from a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday by blowing out the Portland Trail Blazers 119-97 at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Trail Blazers had won the first three meetings between these teams this season, but they were crushed here as the Warriors rained down 23 three-pointers.

The hosts never trailed on the night and managed to push their lead to as many as 29 points at one stage. The Warriors appeared to be in a little bit of trouble when the Trail Blazers attempted to mount a comeback in the third quarter, but managed to stomp it out and improved to 22-19.

De’Anthony Melton: A

Game Stats: 23 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 9-14 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-1 FT, 18 MIN

De’Anthony Melton appears to be getting back to his best now after being out for a year with a torn ACL. Melton led both teams in scoring here despite playing just 18 minutes off the bench. He had it going from beyond the arc like the rest of the team and was great when attacking the basket as well.

Melton has now scored 19 or more points in three of his last four games and is providing that scoring boost that this Warriors team needs. He remains effective on the defensive end, too.

Jimmy Butler: B+

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST, 5-7 FG, 1-2 3PT, 5-5 FT, 26 MIN

This was the usual solid, steady performance from Jimmy Butler. Butler was efficient and was getting to the line in that first half. He had 11 points at halftime and then pretty much took a backseat on the offensive end.

Butler had some good moments from a playmaking standpoint as well and didn’t have a single turnover. There was nothing spectacular about his play, but that wasn’t needed either.

Gui Santos: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 4 STL, 2-4 FG, 2-3 3PT, 21 MIN

Gui Santos did a bit of everything for the Warriors in this one. Santos knocked down a couple of threes, was active on the glass, showed off his playmaking prowess, and was disruptive on the defensive end. The six assists and four steals are both season-highs for the Brazilian.

Santos played just nine minutes in the first half and had a ridiculous plus-minus of +19 in that time. He finished the night with a game-high +24.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 3-5 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT, 13 MIN

Gary Payton II is always going to impress on the defensive end and did so again here. Payton played his part in the Trail Blazers scoring just 41 points in the first half. Payton also had some fine moments offensively and is now averaging 10.0 points over his last five outings. He is giving the Warriors some solid two-way play.

Moses Moody: B

Game Stats: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST, 1 BLK, 5-9 FG, 4-8 3PT, 23 MIN

Speaking of two-way play, Moses Moody impressed on both ends against the Trail Blazers. Coming into this game, Moody was shooting a poor 29.2% from beyond the arc in 2026. He missed his first three here as well, but then drilled two in a row to help the Warriors jump out to that big lead early.

This ended up being one of the better shooting nights Moody has had in a while. He provides so much value to the Warriors when he’s knocking down threes, while also playing good defense.

Brandin Podziemski: B

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 6-10 FG, 3-5 3PT, 22 MIN

Brandin Podziemski is another Warrior who had been struggling offensively in 2026, averaging 7.2 points on 35.0% shooting from the field coming into this game. Just like Moody, he fared much better here.

Podziemski can certainly frustrate at times, but was effective and efficient on offense here. He managed to get a couple of steals as well.

Stephen Curry: B-

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 4 REB, 11 AST, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 2-9 FG, 2-8 3PT, 1-1 FT, 25 MIN

It’s not often that you see Stephen Curry all the way down here, but he certainly didn’t have a great night. The Trail Blazers zoned in on Curry early as they didn’t want him to beat them, and that led to him turning into a playmaker.

Curry had seven assists at halftime, but all that early attention meant he just never found his rhythm as a scorer as the game went on. This proved to be one of his worst nights in terms of efficiency, but the double-digit assists mean he can’t get a worse grade.

Draymond Green: B-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 7 REB, 2 STL, 2 BLK, 6 TOV, 4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 22 MIN

Draymond Green was one of the primary beneficiaries of all that attention being on Curry. Green had seven points in the first quarter alone, but didn’t do much as a scorer afterward. He’d still have gotten a much better grade here if not for his poor playmaking.

Green’s having no assists and six turnovers isn’t ideal. Head coach Steve Kerr has been wanting his team to cut down on the turnovers, and the forward was way too careless here. As for the other end, Green was good defensively as always. He was active on the glass, too.

Will Richard: B-

Game Stats: 8 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1 TOV, 2-5 FG, 2-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, 19 MIN

Rookie Will Richard had gone a bit quiet lately after a strong finish to 2025. Richard had gone scoreless in three of his last four games but was more involved offensively here. He was another Warrior who managed to be disruptive on the defensive end with those two steals.

Al Horford: C+

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK, 1 TOV, 2-6 FG, 2-6 3PT, 0-0 FT, 20 MIN

Al Horford had a solid but unspectacular outing against the Trail Blazers. Horford showed off his playmaking prowess and managed to knock down a couple of threes as well. He also continues to be a steady presence on the defensive end.

Quinten Post: C-

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 AST, 1 TOV, 1-5 FG, 1-5 3PT, 14 MIN

Quinten Post looked set to finish scoreless on the night, but finally managed to make a three-pointer in the final minute of the game. Post had been playing well offensively lately, so this was a bit of a surprise. He didn’t give the Warriors anything on the glass either, and this was just a rough night in all.

Buddy Hield: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-2 FT, 6 MIN

Buddy Hield has been taken out of the rotation and just played in garbage time here. Hield proved to be inefficient even then.

Pat Spencer: N/A

Game Stats: 1 REB, 1 STL, 1 TOV, 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

Pat Spencer was another who only played in garbage time.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 1 AST, 0-1 FG, 6 MIN

Trayce Jackson-Davis didn’t do much in garbage time either.