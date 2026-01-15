Knicks Injury Update: Jalen Brunson Ruled Out After Limping Back To Locker Room Against Kings

Jalen Brunson has officially been ruled out at halftime from returning to action in the Knicks’ game against the Kings tonight. The 29-year-old point guard limped back to the locker room less than five minutes into the first quarter after rolling his right ankle.

Jalen Brunson goes to locker room after fall pic.twitter.com/WqQyjWIb7e — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) January 15, 2026

Miles McBride replaced Jalen Brunson after a few possessions. Brunson was initially listed as questionable for return as the Kings took a 42-56 lead at the half.

Despite the 14-point deficit, the Knicks decided to rule out Brunson for the rest of the game as a precautionary measure. Considering that Brunson’s right ankle has been a persistent issue for him since last season, the precautionary move still seems justified.

Brunson missed nearly a month of basketball action last season due to an injury on the same ankle. Earlier this season, he missed two games in November and one in December after spraining the same ankle as well. Hence, this is not a good sign for the Knicks, who have only won two of their last seven games.

The Knicks guard exited the game with only four points tonight, going 2-3 from the field (66.7%). He is currently averaging 28.9 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 48.1% from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc.

Their second starting guard, Josh Hart, recently returned from a right ankle sprain that kept him sidelined for eight games. Losing another star guard to a potential injury is a major setback for them.

The Knicks have reportedly been in the trade market for a player who can handle the ball as well as defend. According to Sam Amico, the NBA insider with Hoops Wire, the Knicks have two targets in mind before the upcoming February 5th trade deadline.

“League sources indicate New York is prioritizing a player who can handle the ball and defend, with additional chatter about adding a reliable third-string big as insurance for Robinson,” wrote Amico.

Therefore, while the Knicks are apparently looking for a backup for Mitchell Robinson and want to trade Guerschon Yabusele, they are also reportedly looking for alternative ball-handlers who can reduce the stress on Brunson’s shoulders and also defend like Josh Hart.

If this injury results in an extended absence for Brunson, then the Knicks will likely begin making serious offers to find a short-term replacement for him while he recovers.

The Knicks are currently getting blown out 76-96 by the Kings at the end of the third quarter. If they lose this game, they will fall to 25-15 and will head to San Francisco to face the Warriors in their next game tomorrow, January 15.

Meanwhile, the Kings could improve to 11-30 and be looking at their first three-game win streak of the season. They will host the Wizards at home in their next game on Friday, January 16.