Cooper Flagg Goes Down vs. Nuggets In Another Injury Scare For Mavericks

Cooper Flagg appeared to injure his left ankle and was seen limping back to the locker room on Wednesday night.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 12, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg (32) looks to move the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Dallas Mavericks may have just received their toughest blow of the season tonight, during a blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets. Amid a season that has been riddled with countless setbacks, fans held their breath as rookie standout Cooper Flagg briefly left the game near halftime with an ankle injury.

He was defending a drive to the rim when he lost his footing, slipped, and fell backward on the court. He landed awkwardly on his foot and clearly grimaced in pain as he assessed the damage. Flagg later returned to the Mavericks’ bench, seemingly making himself available before both teams went to their locker rooms for halftime.

While some fans breathed a sigh of relief when Flagg returned to the floor in the second quarter, many were worried that putting him back into the fold so soon could risk further injury. This marks the second-straight game that Flagg has tweaked his ankle, and most teams would err on the side of caution rather than let him play with a messed-up ankle.

Understandably, the Mavericks elected to take the cautious approach tonight. Coming out of halftime, Ryan Nembhard got the start while Flagg was nowhere to be seen on the bench. While he looked well enough after coming back, fans caught him wincing several times after he re-took the court for Dallas. In 15 minutes, Flagg totaled six points, one rebound, one assist, zero steals, and one block per game on 33.3% shooting (0-3 from three).

Not long after Flagg’s setback, the Mavericks’ night got even worse with Daniel Gafford going down. That marks two players out in one game.

For Flagg, while this doesn’t look like a serious setback, the Mavericks need all hands on deck right now to turn this disappointing season around. At 15-25 (likely 15-26 after tonight), they are currently out of the play-in picture at 12th in the standings. With Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving already sidelined, any absence for Flagg (however short) threatens to throw this season into further despair for Dallas.

Through 39 games this season, the rookie forward is averaging 19.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 48.0% shooting and 29.3% shooting from three. He’s the leading front-runner for Rookie of the Year so far, and the lone bright spot in what has been a miserable season for Dallas.

If they have to go without Flagg, we can expect Dallas to struggle as they try to make up for the loss of their go-to offensive engine.  We can also look for guys like Jaden Hardy, Naji Marshall, and Ryan Nembhard to step up in elevated roles. For now, the Mavericks are still hoping for the best while preparing for the worst. Regardless of the recovery plans, Cooper’s play could decide what happens next as the Mavericks approach a critical stretch of the season.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images “I Don’t F**k With Y’all”: New Details Of Ja Morant’s Viral Fight With Grizzlies Teammate Emerge Online
Next Article Jan 25, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) celebrates during a timeout called by the Sacramento Kings in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images Knicks Injury Update: Jalen Brunson Ruled Out After Limping Back To Locker Room Against Kings
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like