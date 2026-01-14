“I Don’t F**k With Y’all”: New Details Of Ja Morant’s Viral Fight With Grizzlies Teammate Emerge Online

Ja Morant’s situation in Memphis with the Grizzlies is slowly becoming hard to watch, as it seems imminent that the star is not happy with the team. A video recently went viral that showed Ja Morant getting into a heated dust-up with his Grizzlies teammate, Vince Williams Jr.

While it raised speculations on the Grizzlies guard’s dynamic with his team, new details have now emerged on social media that unravel what went down leading to this incident.

According to ‘LegendZ,’ a social media lip-reader, who has leaked multiple stories about such confrontations around the league, also released a video diving into the details of what happened during the confrontation.

“It is what it is, I don’t know you, I don’t know you,” Ja Morant allegedly said at the beginning of the confrontation with a player who has been his teammate since 2022.

A coach tried to intervene between the players, but Williams pushed him away while Morant kept going after his teammate in the video.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t f**k with y’all. I’m with whatever,” Morant reportedly said after that, as Williams began requesting him to come to the back (behind the cameras in the locker room).

“I’m right here, what? What? What?” said Morant repeatedly in the new footage. “Let’s go to the back,” Williams said again.

“Why? I’m right here. You’ve been here for five minutes; I’m right here,” Morant further added. “You’re not like that, bro,” concluded Morant.

What Ja Morant Really Said To Vince Williams In Practice👀: Ja: “I don’t f*ck with y’all, I’m with whatever” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “Why? I’m right here” Vince: “Let’s go to the back” Ja: “You’ve been here for 5 minutes! You’re not like that” pic.twitter.com/aBwxGHGb3C — LegendZ (@legendz_prod) January 15, 2026

The Grizzlies are currently in Berlin getting ready for their game against the Magic. This incident occurred during the practice for that game. Shortly after the altercation, Morant was ruled out of the Magic game despite reportedly being healthy and available for practice.

That further raised speculations about the Grizzlies guard’s imminent trade from the team. The Heat have emerged as a top landing destination for Morant, who recently bought a $3.2 million home in Miami.

However, that does not necessarily mean he is headed to Miami, as it could potentially also be an investment property. When asked about whether he plans to stay in Memphis after the trade deadline, Morant navigated his way out of directly answering that question.

But considering that Morant currently has a very low value in the trade market, it will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies rush into a move for Morant to preserve their team culture or if they remain patient with him until a team makes the right offer.