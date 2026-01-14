“I Don’t F**k With Y’all”: New Details Of Ja Morant’s Viral Fight With Grizzlies Teammate Emerge Online

A newly leaked footage reveals unheard details of Ja Morant's confrontation with his Grizzlies teammate, Vince Williams Jr.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts with guard Vince Williams Jr. (5) during the first quarter against the New York Knicks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Ja Morant’s situation in Memphis with the Grizzlies is slowly becoming hard to watch, as it seems imminent that the star is not happy with the team. A video recently went viral that showed Ja Morant getting into a heated dust-up with his Grizzlies teammate, Vince Williams Jr.

While it raised speculations on the Grizzlies guard’s dynamic with his team, new details have now emerged on social media that unravel what went down leading to this incident.

According to ‘LegendZ,’ a social media lip-reader, who has leaked multiple stories about such confrontations around the league, also released a video diving into the details of what happened during the confrontation.

“It is what it is, I don’t know you, I don’t know you,” Ja Morant allegedly said at the beginning of the confrontation with a player who has been his teammate since 2022.

A coach tried to intervene between the players, but Williams pushed him away while Morant kept going after his teammate in the video.

“I don’t give a f**k, I don’t f**k with y’all. I’m with whatever,” Morant reportedly said after that, as Williams began requesting him to come to the back (behind the cameras in the locker room).

“I’m right here, what? What? What?” said Morant repeatedly in the new footage. “Let’s go to the back,” Williams said again.

“Why? I’m right here. You’ve been here for five minutes; I’m right here,” Morant further added. “You’re not like that, bro,” concluded Morant.

 

The Grizzlies are currently in Berlin getting ready for their game against the Magic. This incident occurred during the practice for that game. Shortly after the altercation, Morant was ruled out of the Magic game despite reportedly being healthy and available for practice.

That further raised speculations about the Grizzlies guard’s imminent trade from the team. The Heat have emerged as a top landing destination for Morant, who recently bought a $3.2 million home in Miami.

However, that does not necessarily mean he is headed to Miami, as it could potentially also be an investment property. When asked about whether he plans to stay in Memphis after the trade deadline, Morant navigated his way out of directly answering that question.

But considering that Morant currently has a very low value in the trade market, it will be interesting to see if the Grizzlies rush into a move for Morant to preserve their team culture or if they remain patient with him until a team makes the right offer.

Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
