Ja Morant Shuts Down Uncomfortable Question On Trade Rumors With A Cold Response

Ja Morant has been the second big star constantly being brought up in trade rumors right now, after only Giannis Antetokounmpo. He spoke to the media ahead of the Grizzlies’ game against the Magic and addressed those rumors.

A reporter asked Morant if he expects to be with the team after the trade deadline. Morant did not seem comfortable and turned the tables on the reporter for targeting him with that question.

“I’m the only one you asked that question to?” Morant responded to the reporter. “Who else did you ask?” Morant followed up when the reporter responded in the affirmative.

“What did they say?” said Morant as he continued inquiring about the story. “Oh, alright, next question,” said Morant coldly as the reporter refused to reveal his story before it was published.

The Grizzlies guard was seen arguing with his teammate in a viral video amid a reported rift with the front office over the past few weeks.

He also bought a $3.2 million house in Miami, which is becoming a speculative factor in determining his next trade destination. However, it is important to note that similar rumors had emerged about Giannis Antetokounmpo when he invested in a property in Brooklyn.

But the rumors were shot down on the Greek superstar, saying it was simply an investment opportunity, not an indication of his move to New York.

Similarly, while the Miami property could mean a lot of things for Morant, we need to hold our horses on deeming the Heat as a trade destination.

But the unfortunate part for Morant and the Grizzlies is that his value in the market is very limited at the moment. He is injury-prone and looks like a shell of himself in the new Grizzlies system under Tuomas Iisalo, their new head coach.

Morant has played in only 18 games this season, after missing 21 games due to a left ankle sprain and a right calf contusion. The last time he played was nearly two weeks ago, on January 2.

He is averaging 19.0 points, 7.6 assists, and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 40.1% from the field and 20.8% from beyond the arc for this season.

The Grizzlies guard is averaging 22.4 points, 7.4 assists, and 4.6 rebounds for his career while shooting 46.6% from the field and 31.0% from the three-point line.

The difference in his offensive production and efficiency numbers clearly shows that the shoulder surgery he had in January 2024, combined with a new coaching system, is not doing wonders for Ja Morant’s career.

But a potential trade of the guard could also have a domino effect on the team, as Jaren Jackson Jr. would likely also be traded if the Grizzlies front office pulls the plug on Morant’s time in Memphis.

But solely based on Morant’s response, it seems that he is trying to stay professional about his situation and does not want to focus on the narrative about him off the court, hence shutting down the question with a cold response.

Therefore, the Grizzlies need to tread carefully with Morant’s future as they seem to be on the verge of initiating a rebuild if Morant leaves.