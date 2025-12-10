Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Reason For Buying $14 Million Home In Brooklyn Has Potentially Been Explained

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the Milwaukee Bucks is currently uncertain, and so, social media went into a frenzy when it was reported that he had purchased a property in Brooklyn. TradedNY revealed that Antetokounmpo spent a pretty penny to buy the property at 111 Clarkson Avenue.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo purchased a 26,902-square-foot multifamily property at 111 Clarkson Avenue in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, Brooklyn, for $14.1 million, with a price per square foot of $524.”

New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets fans rejoiced upon hearing this news. Antetokounmpo, of course, has been linked to both teams in recent months. NBA insider Shams Charania has even reported that the two-time MVP had informed the Bucks in the offseason that he wanted to play for the Knicks.

All that said, no one should read too much into Antetokounmpo’s buying the property. NBA analyst Kris Pursiainen had a rather simple explanation for why this is a non-story.

“This is an investment property. The image in this post says he bought it almost a month ago.”

Antetokounmpo bought the property on Nov. 18, 2025. This also very obviously seems to be for investment purposes, as while there is nothing wrong with the locality or that building, it’s not the kind of place someone of his stature will stay in.

According to Spotrac, Antetokounmpo will have made $338 million in salaries by the end of this season. You better believe the 31-year-old will be living in a far more luxurious setting with his family.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Message To His Bucks Teammates

Chatter about Antetokounmpo’s future picked up when Charania reported that he and his agent had begun conversations with the Bucks about his future. They are said to be discussing whether staying or leaving would be in his best interests.

All of this noise isn’t ideal for Antetokounmpo’s Bucks teammates, and NBA insider Chris Haynes reported on NBA TV that the nine-time All-Star has addressed the situation with some of them.

“With rumors swirling rapid right now on Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future, sources have relayed to me that Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed some of his teammates recently to stress the importance of focusing on basketball,” Haynes said. “And not to allow outside distractions to interfere with the process at hand.

“I was told that his point was that he’s here at the time being, wanting to get better, wanting to make sure he gets his game back on point, make sure he gets back from this injury,” Haynes added. “But he understood, and he relayed the message that he can’t control what goes on or what even happens to him.”

Antetokounmpo, who has averaged 28.9 points, 10.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks per game in 2025-26, is currently on the sidelines due to a calf strain. The Bucks have struggled without him, as the 124-112 loss to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday dropped them to 1-7 this season in the games he hasn’t played.

The Bucks now have a 10-15 record, and it sure doesn’t look like this season is going to end on a happy note. Even if Antetokounmpo does decide to stay for now, you’d expect him to ask for a trade in the summer of 2026. He wants to add to that one championship he won in 2021 and it doesn’t look that’s going to be possible in Milwaukee.