Trae Young Will Be Re-Evaluated After The All-Star Break As Wizards Delay His Debut

In the aftermath of his trade to the Wizards, the status of All-Star guard Trae Young remains up in the air. He’s been in and out of the action for months, and there have been rumblings that he could be out for the rest of this season. In the latest update, it’s been revealed that he may yet take the court this season.

In a post on X, Shams Charania broke down the Young situation, clarifying that the point guard remains in recovery from MCL and quad injuries he suffered earlier in the season. He’s out for at least the next few weeks, but the Wizards have not ruled out his return after the All-Star break.

Young, 27, played as recently as December 27 against the Knicks, where he dropped nine points, zero rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 22.2% shooting (0-4 from three). Since his trade to D.C., Young has carried a renewed sense of purpose and passion, but the Wizards aren’t ready to bring him into the fold quite yet.

At 10-28 this season, everyone knows the Wizards prefer to tank rather than to let Young play and ruin their lottery odds. Ahead of a loaded draft, the Wizards believe they are better off with a top young prospect and are willing to sabotage their own season to ensure they don’t lose their pick to the Knicks this summer.

What that means for Trae’s chances of coming back this season is unclear, but the Wizards are clearly setting up for his long-term absence. It’s similar to what the Raptors did with Brandon Ingram last season, who ended up missing the season after suffering an ankle sprain in December. As a result, the Raptors went 30-52 before coming away with the ninth pick in the draft.

Currently, at 14th in the East (10-28), the Wizards are already on track for a bottom-five finish in the standings. At this rate, they are a lock to land a high lottery pick, but Young’s return could jeopardize that. By February, the Wizards should have a better idea of where they stand, and they will determine Young’s status based on several factors.

Ultimately, the key to success for the Wizards will come from what happens this offseason. If they can build off Young’s talents and add some more veterans to the roster, it could set up the franchise for a dramatic rise to power. Having an extra lottery pick to work with will only help their goals, whether they decide to trade it or keep it to develop a rising prospect.