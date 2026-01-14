Nikola Jokic Return Timeline Sharpens After Resuming On-Court Work

Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts, with the Nuggets optimistic he can return by late January.

Nico Martinez
3 Min Read
Dec 25, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Denver Nuggets are in a position to finish within the top three in the West, depending on how they close the second half of the season. Outpacing the Thunder is practically impossible at this point, but they can claim second place if Nikola Jokic can minimize his return timeline. Fortunately, he’s apparently ahead of schedule after reaching the next stage of his recovery plan.

“A new development here: Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts for Denver,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “He’s right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule, making his return to the lineup by the end of this month. That’s about that four-week initial timetable that he had.”

Jokic, 30, hasn’t played since December 29 after hyperextending his knee in a loss to the Heat. He was initially given a four-week recovery window, but hard work has led to a fast recovery, putting Jokic right on track to return later this month. He may even be able to maintain his eligibility for NBA postseason awards.

“The Nuggets are optimistic Nikola Jokic will be able to return by that late January mark. He’s making great progress, rapid progress. If he can make it back by late January, it would give him a window to be eligible for the postseason awards, MVP, and All-NBA teams.”

Obviously, the situation is still tentative for Jokic, and the Nuggets remain committed to the cautious approach with his health. Fortunately, it’s rare for the three-time MVP to experience setbacks like this, and he’s antsy to return, but Denver must avoid rushing him back on the court prematurely.

To maintain his durability, the Nuggets can only bring Jokic back when he’s fully ready, and not a moment too soon. In his remaining absence, the team will continue to look to guys like Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, and Aaron Gordon to carry the load for them, and they’ve been doing a solid job so far. Last night’s win over the Pelicans is their second straight and fifth in the last 10 games. Currently, they stand at third in the West at 27-14.

With a few more weeks before Nikola’s return, the Nuggets risk falling out of the top six if they cannot maintain a winning pace. That’s why this next stretch is so important, as it will set the stage for the final weeks of the season. By the time Jokic is back in the lineup, he’ll be in a position to help the Nuggets finish strong and carry momentuminto the playoffs.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Dec 26, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images Ja Morant Buys $3.2M Miami Home Weeks Before Trade Deadline
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like