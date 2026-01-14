Nikola Jokic Return Timeline Sharpens After Resuming On-Court Work

The Denver Nuggets are in a position to finish within the top three in the West, depending on how they close the second half of the season. Outpacing the Thunder is practically impossible at this point, but they can claim second place if Nikola Jokic can minimize his return timeline. Fortunately, he’s apparently ahead of schedule after reaching the next stage of his recovery plan.

“A new development here: Nikola Jokic has resumed on-court workouts for Denver,” reported Shams Charania on NBA Today. “He’s right on schedule, if not a little bit ahead of schedule, making his return to the lineup by the end of this month. That’s about that four-week initial timetable that he had.”

Jokic, 30, hasn’t played since December 29 after hyperextending his knee in a loss to the Heat. He was initially given a four-week recovery window, but hard work has led to a fast recovery, putting Jokic right on track to return later this month. He may even be able to maintain his eligibility for NBA postseason awards.

“The Nuggets are optimistic Nikola Jokic will be able to return by that late January mark. He’s making great progress, rapid progress. If he can make it back by late January, it would give him a window to be eligible for the postseason awards, MVP, and All-NBA teams.”

Obviously, the situation is still tentative for Jokic, and the Nuggets remain committed to the cautious approach with his health. Fortunately, it’s rare for the three-time MVP to experience setbacks like this, and he’s antsy to return, but Denver must avoid rushing him back on the court prematurely.

To maintain his durability, the Nuggets can only bring Jokic back when he’s fully ready, and not a moment too soon. In his remaining absence, the team will continue to look to guys like Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, and Aaron Gordon to carry the load for them, and they’ve been doing a solid job so far. Last night’s win over the Pelicans is their second straight and fifth in the last 10 games. Currently, they stand at third in the West at 27-14.

With a few more weeks before Nikola’s return, the Nuggets risk falling out of the top six if they cannot maintain a winning pace. That’s why this next stretch is so important, as it will set the stage for the final weeks of the season. By the time Jokic is back in the lineup, he’ll be in a position to help the Nuggets finish strong and carry momentuminto the playoffs.