Donovan Mitchell Scores 35 As Cavaliers Dispose Of 76ers; Darius Garland Gets Injured Again

The Cavaliers took care of business Tuesday night, overwhelming the Philadelphia 76ers with a 133-107 win that was never truly in doubt. Cleveland dictated the pace early, knocked down shots from everywhere on the floor, and built a lead that steadily grew into a blowout. Donovan Mitchell was the engine behind it all, torching Philadelphia’s defense with a scoring display that looked effortless from the opening quarter onward.

Still, the night wasn’t entirely celebratory for Cleveland. Darius Garland exited early after appearing to aggravate yet another injury, cutting his night short at just 23 minutes. While the Cavs cruised on the scoreboard, the uncertainty surrounding Garland’s health lingered long after the final buzzer.

1. Donovan Mitchell Delivered A Superstar Performance

Mitchell put together one of his most polished outings of the season, finishing with 35 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in just 33 minutes. He shot 11-of-22 from the field, buried 5-of-12 from three, and was perfect at the line (8-of-8), punishing every coverage the Sixers tried to throw at him. Whether pulling up off the dribble or attacking downhill, Mitchell consistently found daylight.

What separated this performance from a simple scoring night was how controlled it felt. Mitchell committed just one turnover while quarterbacking an offense that totaled 41 assists. When Philadelphia shaded extra defenders his way, he calmly kicked the ball out to shooters or slipped passes into the paint, keeping the Cavs one step ahead all night.

2. Frontcourt Control Set The Tone Early

Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley dominated the interior from the jump, making life miserable for Philadelphia inside. Mobley finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and four blocks, impacting nearly every possession he was involved in. His activity on both ends fueled Cleveland’s transition game and helped stretch the lead before halftime.

Allen didn’t need heavy usage to be effective. He scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting, pulled down five rebounds, and posted a +16 plus-minus in 26 minutes. Together, the duo helped Cleveland win the rebounding battle 52-42 and outscore Philadelphia 48-32 in the paint, eliminating any chance of a physical response from the Sixers.

3. Darius Garland’s Injury Clouds An Otherwise Sharp Night

Before leaving the game, Garland was quietly excellent. He logged 20 points and seven assists, shooting 8-of-13 from the floor and 3-of-7 from three, while keeping Cleveland’s offense humming alongside Mitchell. His ability to push tempo and probe the defense gave the Cavs a second creator Philadelphia struggled to contain.

Garland’s exit, however, immediately shifted the tone. Cleveland adjusted smoothly thanks to its depth, but the concern is real given Garland’s recent history. While the Cavs didn’t miss a beat in this game, his availability moving forward will matter far more than the margin of this win.

4. Ball Movement And Shooting Buried Philadelphia

Cleveland’s offensive execution was borderline clinical. The Cavs shot 52.6% from the field and a scorching 43.5% from three, knocking down 20 triples on the night. More impressively, those shots came within the flow of the offense – Cleveland assisted on 41 of its 50 made field goals, consistently turning good looks into great ones.

The bench only amplified that rhythm. De’Andre Hunter poured in 17 points, Larry Nance Jr. added energy in limited minutes, and multiple reserves chipped in without forcing action. Meanwhile, Philadelphia struggled to generate clean looks, shooting just 40.4% overall and 27.9% from deep, never finding a way to slow the avalanche once Cleveland found its groove.