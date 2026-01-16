Luka Doncic Ruled Out vs. Blazers As Lakers List Multiple Key Injuries

The Los Angeles Lakers will be shorthanded once again as they hit the road on Saturday. Coming off a blowout loss to the Hornets, the road only gets tougher from here as they face multiple key absences against a surging Trail Blazers squad.

In an update on Friday evening, the Lakers announced that Luka Doncic (left groin soreness), Austin Reaves (left calf strain), and Adou Thiero (right MCL sprain) have been ruled out for tomorrow’s contest. Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton (left knee soreness) and Jaxson Hayes (left hamstring tendinopathy) are questionable.

The only consolation for the Lakers is Portland’s equally stuffed injury report. Deni Advija (lower back strain) is doubtful, while Jerami Grant (left Achilles injury management), Yang Hansen (G League on assignment), and Jrue Holiday (right calf injury management) are questionable. Scoot Henderson (left hamstring tear), Damian Lillard (left Achilles tendon injury management), Kris Murray (lumbar strain), Blake Wesley (right foot fracture), and Matisse Thybulle (right knee tendonitis) are all out.

Neither team will be at full strength tomorrow, but it didn’t have to be this way for the Lakers. Luka isn’t seriously hurt, but he’s been routinely held back in back-to-backs this season. So with a stacked weekend schedule that includes games against the Blazers and Raptors, the team figured it was best to rest him tonight so that he doesn’t have to travel on the road in hostile territory. It’s a precautionary move from Redick and his staff, but it could cost them a winnable game against a lesser opponent.

As for Reaves, the progress continues on his return to action. He was diagnosed with a grade two calf strain in late December, receiving a four-week recovery timeline. He was in the middle of the best stretch of his career before his injury, averaging 26.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game on 50.7% shooting and 36.5% shooting from three.

At 24-15, the Lakers are barely clinging to the fifth seed, with a narrow one-game lead over the seventh-place Suns. As losers of five in their last 10 games, it’s been a freefall down the standings for weeks now, and any extended losing streak could push them down to play-in territory. With LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Marcus Smart available, the Lakers have other ways to stay competitive with key contributors gone, but the odds are stacked against them to build positive momentum over these next two games.

Ultimately, the Lakers are thinking ahead to April, May, and June with their injury recovery strategy, but they could give up a lot of ground if they’re not careful. For now, this team is still playing the long game as they wait for full health and prosperity once again.