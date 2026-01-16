Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Stalling The Trade Market: Teams Are Still Unsure Of His NBA Future

As February’s deadline inches closer, it’s been suspiciously quiet on the trade front as teams wait for the first domino to fall. Despite previously stating his loyalty to the Bucks, all signs point to a coming change in Milwaukee as the losses continue to pile up.

Speaking on NBA Today, league insider Brian Windhorst revealed that Giannis is holding up the entire trade market, with multiple teams holding out hope that he might request a trade within the coming weeks. The update comes amid one of the worst stretches of the season for Milwaukee, with three straight losses to the Nuggets, Timberwolves, and Spurs.

Things got so bad in Tuesday’s game that Giannis turned against his own fans, who rained down boos amid an ugly blowout loss at home. Now, at 17-23, the Bucks are down to 11th in the East and two games back from the final play-in spot. Through it all, even with the team struggling to keep their season alive, Antetokounmpo has doubled down on his loyalty to the franchise, denying all rumors of a trade request.

But as the situation worsens, teams across the league suspect there’s a chance he could change his mind and finally force his way out. In 27 games this season, he’s averaging 28.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on 64.7% shooting and 40.5% shooting from three. While Milwaukee may be struggling as a team, Giannis is clearly at his peak right now, and he could put a number of teams in a position to win it all.

One potential landing spot is the Boston Celtics. Jaylen Brown has put the team on his back this season to lift them to second in the East, but he’s also raised his own trade value. Brown is arguably the best player they could get for Giannis, and he’s proving he can be a first option this season with averages of 29.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game on 49.1% shooting and 37.3 % shooting from three.

On paper, the Miami Heat make arguably the best fit for the Greek Freak. They’ve been searching for a star to pair with Bam Adebayo, and it’s hard to do better than an NBA champion and 2x MVP. Under the brilliance of Erik Spoelstra and the guidance of Pat Riley, his game could reach heights we never imagined in the NBA.

One dark horse candidate is the Golden State Warriors. They are typically against trading Draymond Green, but they will make an exception for Giannis. Joining Curry in San Francisco would reset the Warriors’ championship window by forming a deadly inside-out duo. Assuming they add more pieces around their stars, it could be a chance to bring life back to their fading dynasty.

Ultimately, the price will be steep for one of the greatest players of the modern NBA, but it could be worth it given that he’s only 27 and still in his prime. He could thrive in the right situation, but teams can’t act unless he pulls the trigger. For now, he’s not willing to cross that line, but anything’s possible in today’s NBA.