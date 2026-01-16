Anthony Edwards Injury Update: Timberwolves Monitoring Ongoing Toe Issue

Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been out since January 11 with a foot injury, but the team doesn’t expect a long absence for the young star. In fact, ahead of the game against the Rockets tonight, the Wolves provided some further clarity on his developing situation.

According to Shams Charania, the setback doesn’t involve structural damage. Rather, it’s an infection in his toe that has him listed as day-to-day. It’s the same issue that cost him four games in December, which was initially linked to foot soreness.

Edwards, 24, hasn’t played since January 11, when he dropped 23 points, two rebounds, three assists, zero steals, and zero blocks on 47.6% shooting from the field and 20.0% shooting from three in a win over the Kings. Other than a few minor injuries, he’s been mostly healthy this season to lead the Timberwolves to a 27-14 record (fourth in the West).

Tonight’s absence marks the second straight for Ant, who got to watch the Timberwolves dominate without him on Tuesday, in a 139-106 blowout win over the Bucks. Things won’t be nearly as easy today against a healthy and desperate Rockets team ranked sixth in the West. With enough size and depth to keep up with Minnesota, it’s going to be tough running the offense without their go-to scorer.

Fortunately, this is only expected to be a short-term hiatus for Edwards. If December’s case is anything to go by, he should be back in either tomorrow’s game against the Spurs or on Tuesday against the Utah Jazz. For a Wolves team just one game back from the second seed, every game counts, and Edwards’ availability in this stretch could help determine home-court advantage in the playoffs.

That’s why it’s so imperative that Minnesota opts for a cautious approach with his health. With averages of 28.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.3 steals, and 0.8 blocks per game on on 50.0% shooting and 40.9% shooting from three this season, Edwards is the key to their success both now and in the future, and they cannot compromise his durability for some regular-season wins.

Fortunately, outside of Edwards, Minnesota’s injury report is nearly clean. With the exception of Terrence Shannon Jr., every Timberwolves player is healthy and available, lighting an already tough blow with Edwards. Until he returns, someone else on the roster will have to step up and fill in what he provides as a shooter, playmaker, and offensive engine on the floor.

In Tuesday’s win, it was Julius Randle, Bones Hyland, and Naz Reid who held it down, but can they do it again in an even more hostile environment? We will all find out soon enough, but Edwards’ imminent return means they won’t have to endure like this for much longer.