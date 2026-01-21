Lakers Will Go Back 10 Years If They Give Austin Reaves A $240 Million Deal, Says Former NBA All-Star

With the new developments and reports of a rift between LeBron James and the Lakers’ owner, Jeanie Buss, the next step for the storied franchise is to lock down Austin Reaves beside Luka Doncic to secure a solid second option for their future.

Austin Reaves is up for a contract extension and is eligible for a five-year, $241 million extension with the Lakers if he declines his $14.9 million option for the 2026-27 season. If he joins another team, he could sign as big as a four-year, $178.5 million extension.

While nobody denies that Austin Reaves deserves a spot beside Luka Doncic in the Lakers’ future, former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas contends that giving Reaves the maximum extension would severely handicap the franchise and set them back by a decade.

On the most recent episode of the ‘Gil’s Arena show,’ the former All-Star spoke his mind on the Lakers and explained why giving Reaves a maximum contract may not be the best idea for LA.

“Nah! We’re not that good, don’t do that. We just set our roster. We’re making a trade, and we need to get more athletic,” said Arenas after Rashad McCants criticized the Lakers for losing to lower-seeded teams like the Kings and the Hornets.

“I’m sorry, Austin Reaves is the most important person to the Lakers’ future, meaning he’s the biggest asset that people want,” Arenas further explained.

“Meaning, if you really want this, that means you’re going to overgive us for, and that’s what we’re hoping for because if you pay him the $240 million, you get set back probably 10 years.”

“His contract plus rebuilding, because there’s nobody in this league that’s gonna give you $240 [million] as a second option. That person’s probably made an All-Star or two or an All-NBA team, and no one is trading that for Austin Reaves.”

“Damn. I’m not giving you Jaylen Brown for Austin Reaves. I’m not giving you KAT for Austin Reaves, right? I’m not giving you Julius Randle for Austin Reaves.”

With the Lakers reportedly eyeing the 2027-28 free agency for superstars like Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo to potentially become free agents, giving Austin Reaves a maximum extension might not make the most sense for the Lakers.

Arenas is right, Reaves does not have the necessary accomplishments to be a trade-swinging piece in a move for a potential superstar in the future. All due respect to Reaves, but he’s not a franchise player caliber just yet. Teams would likely not want to rebuild around him as the first option.

As a solid second option, Reaves provides a unique edge to the offensive strategies and could flourish elsewhere, as well as being a reliable starter and a scoring threat.

But he has repeatedly also said that he envisions himself retiring with the Lakers and turning down an $89 million extension offer this summer was only a business decision. Therefore, becoming a free agent seems out of the question here.

Reports have suggested that Reaves is not hell-bent on getting every penny he possibly can from the Lakers and only wants to be paid by the industry standard. Before his injury, he was averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 assists, and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 50.7% from the field and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

While those numbers don’t necessarily seem All-Star or All-NBA caliber in today’s league, he reportedly envisions himself in the same category as Tyler Herro. Hence, a contract in the range of $30 million to $35 million per year should be adequate to keep all parties happy.

Reaves is currently sidelined with a left calf strain, which has forced him to miss 13 games since last playing against the Rockets in December. He is expected to return to action soon and might become available before the trade deadline as the Lakers go on an eight-game road trip. It will be interesting to see how the Lakers maneuver around the situation.