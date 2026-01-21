Steve Kerr Might Not Return To Warriors Next Season

The Golden State Warriors may be on the verge of losing another member of their iconic dynasty. This time, it’s Steve Kerr’s future that’s in doubt as the 2026 offseason looms.

In an update by The Ringer’s Logan Murdock, it was revealed that Kerr’s assistant coaches are expecting his eventual exit at the end of the 2025-26 campaign. The veteran coach, who has won four championships with the Warriors, is currently on an expiring contract with no extension in sight.

Kerr’s tenure with the Warriors began in 2014 as the replacement for Mark Jackson. Under his watch, the Warriors went from a fringe playoff team to a historic, championship dynasty. He used his experience and leadership skills to maximize Steph Curry’s game and get the most out of elite role-players like Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and Andre Iguodala.

The result was a historic run of success that included four championships, countless records, and a place in history as one of the greatest teams in modern-day basketball. Steph, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green were the catalysts behind the dominance, but Kerr played his part, and it helped enhance an already great group of players.

Unfortunately, the Warriors have since fallen on hard times. In the years after their 2022 title run, they’ve struggled to maintain their usual standards, leading to internal drama and turmoil that has only become a distraction. This season, with an aging and flawed roster, the issues were present from day one, and Kerr has tried in vain to steer his team back on track.

At 25-20 (eighth in the standings), the Warriors are underperforming, and they are still 2.5 games back from the final playoff spot in the West. To make matters even worse, Jimmy Butler is out for the season with a torn ACL, leaving the Warriors without their best two-way player on the wing.

For Kerr, most of the setbacks have been unavoidable, but critics hold him accountable for several damaging situations. The biggest involves the Jonathan Kuminga saga, which has taken another turn in light of Butler’s injury. While he may yet have an opportunity to prove himself, Kuminga had been exiled from the rotation in what has been identified as a personal beef between the NBA professionals.

Between that situation and years of disappointing play as a team, fans and critics are pointing the finger toward Kerr as the issue for Golden State. With his contract up and Curry now on the final stage of his career, this summer could be the time when the Warriors opt for a change on the sidelines. The only question then would be what comes next for Kerr, and which teams might be interested in giving him another shot.