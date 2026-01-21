Jeanie Buss Defends LeBron James After Claims She Found Him Ungrateful

This week in the NBA, a bombshell story has emerged exposing the broken relationship between LeBron James and Jeanie Buss. The report claims that Buss holds a grudge against James for his perceived power over the organization and that she believes he is ungrateful for drafting his son, Bronny. In a chat with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Buss clarified her stance amid the growing calls for her resignation.

“It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Jeanie Buss said, via Sam Amick. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.”

Jeanie has been running the show since 2013, when her late father, Jerry, passed away. She inherited an iconic sports kingdom and full control of the most lucrative organization in basketball, but also the pressure that comes with it. In the years that followed, she has gone to great lengths to ensure her team’s success, hiring guys like Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to help build a competitive roster.

Under her watch, the Lakers’ biggest free agent signing was and still is LeBron James. His arrival changed the entire trajectory of the franchise and put them on course to win the title in 2020. Every season since, he has been consistently available to help make the Lakers somewhat relevant in the playoff race.

It was his presence that lured Anthony Davis in 2019, and it’s his presence that continues to provide support for Luka Doncic. Even now, at 41 years old, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

In return for his reliable production, the Lakers have rewarded LeBron with consistent contracts, powerful team authority, and even a roster spot for his son, Bronny. For now, Jeanie remains committed to James, but that doesn’t mean their relationship hasn’t been tested. While the Lakers have taken care of his every need, LeBron hasn’t made life easier by consistently shifting the pressure and escaping blame for every mistake.

In the end, while the dynamic has been far from perfect, LeBron and the Lakers have to make this work. As Rich Paul recently explained, there’s going to be some bumps and bruises in any relationship, but focusing on the positive is what keeps everything together. LeBron has made history in Los Angeles, and his legacy as a Laker is now immortalized forever. Jeanie Buss doesn’t want to ruin that now, not with so much at stake for her team this season. After all that LeBron has done, she’s grateful for his time here, even if it has come with a few exclusive perks.