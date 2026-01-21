Jeanie Buss Defends LeBron James After Claims She Found Him Ungrateful

Jeanie Buss addressed a recent report involving LeBron James and pushed back on how the situation was framed.

Nico Martinez
4 Min Read
Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) in the second quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This week in the NBA, a bombshell story has emerged exposing the broken relationship between LeBron James and Jeanie Buss. The report claims that Buss holds a grudge against James for his perceived power over the organization and that she believes he is ungrateful for drafting his son, Bronny. In a chat with The Athletic’s Sam Amick, Buss clarified her stance amid the growing calls for her resignation.

“It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Jeanie Buss said, via Sam Amick. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.”

Jeanie has been running the show since 2013, when her late father, Jerry, passed away. She inherited an iconic sports kingdom and full control of the most lucrative organization in basketball, but also the pressure that comes with it. In the years that followed, she has gone to great lengths to ensure her team’s success, hiring guys like Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka to help build a competitive roster.

Under her watch, the Lakers’ biggest free agent signing was and still is LeBron James. His arrival changed the entire trajectory of the franchise and put them on course to win the title in 2020. Every season since, he has been consistently available to help make the Lakers somewhat relevant in the playoff race.

It was his presence that lured Anthony Davis in 2019, and it’s his presence that continues to provide support for Luka Doncic. Even now, at 41 years old, he’s averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.7 blocks per game on 51.0% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

In return for his reliable production, the Lakers have rewarded LeBron with consistent contracts, powerful team authority, and even a roster spot for his son, Bronny. For now, Jeanie remains committed to James, but that doesn’t mean their relationship hasn’t been tested. While the Lakers have taken care of his every need, LeBron hasn’t made life easier by consistently shifting the pressure and escaping blame for every mistake.

In the end, while the dynamic has been far from perfect, LeBron and the Lakers have to make this work. As Rich Paul recently explained, there’s going to be some bumps and bruises in any relationship, but focusing on the positive is what keeps everything together. LeBron has made history in Los Angeles, and his legacy as a Laker is now immortalized forever. Jeanie Buss doesn’t want to ruin that now, not with so much at stake for her team this season. After all that LeBron has done, she’s grateful for his time here, even if it has come with a few exclusive perks.

Newsletter

Stay up to date with our newsletter on the latest news, trends, ranking lists, and evergreen articles

Newsletter
Facebook X-twitter Instagram
Follow on Google News

Thank you for being a valued reader of Fadeaway World. If you liked this article, please consider following us on Google News. We appreciate your support.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByNico Martinez
Follow:
Nico Martinez is a veteran staff writer for Fadeaway World from Brooklyn, New York. He joined Fadeaway World in 2016 and is currently residing in Columbia, South Carolina. Nico holds a degree in Sports Management from Columbia International University where he built a strong foundation in the inner workings of sports media and management. Nico's contributions have significantly enhanced the credibility and depth of Fadeaway World's content, earning him recognition across the sports journalism community. His work has been discussed in prestigious publications like Sports Illustrated. A dedicated follower of LeBron James, Nico often leads coverage on news related to the basketball star. With nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, Nico consistently provides comprehensive and timely basketball news, engaging a wide audience of basketball enthusiasts.Nico's most desired player to interview, past or present, is Kevin Durant. He is particularly keen on asking Durant if he has any regrets about his career, especially concerning his departure from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and why he engages so much with fans on social media. 
Previous Article Jul 13, 2019; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers team owner Jeanie Buss looks on from her office during an introductory press conference for Lakers forward/center Anthony Davis (not pictured) at the UCLA Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images Rich Paul Sets The Record Straight On Reported Issues Between LeBron James And Jeanie Buss
Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest Posts

Trending Posts

You Might Also Like