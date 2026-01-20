Steve Kerr Signals Silver Lining Of Jimmy Butler’s Injury For Jonathan Kuminga

Steve Kerr's reaction to Jimmy Butler's injury indicates a silver lining for Jonathan Kuminga.

Chaitanya Dadhwal
4 Min Read
Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his right knee as he goes down with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his right knee as he goes down with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors defeated the Heat 135-112 tonight at the Chase Center. Jimmy Butler went down with a right knee injury in the third quarter. Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield helped him back to the locker room.

He did not return for the rest of the game and finished with 17 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals with a 54.5% field-goal efficiency (6-11).

 

Subsequently, during the postgame press conference, Steve Kerr addressed the injury to Butler while actively trying to remain optimistic about it. Kerr said that Butler had left for the hospital before the game ended for an MRI.

Therefore, Kerr was not able to speak to Butler after his injury and will get a chance to talk to him after his MRI is done. The Warriors are expected to give a better update on Butler once they get the results of that MRI.

“I mean, we’re all really concerned, but we’ll know more after the MRI. Obviously, we don’t know anything at this point… Everybody is subdued because of the injury. Waiting to hear the news,” he further added. 

Kerr also addressed how this could be a silver lining for Jonathan Kuminga, who could get some playing time as a result of this. He said the Warriors would be “absolutely” open to giving him minutes in the game due to this injury.

The Warriors lost Gui Santos to a left ankle injury a few days ago when they faced the Knicks. Earlier today, it was also confirmed that Draymond Green will not be available tonight due to a right ankle sprain.

While Kerr remains optimistic that he will have them both back for tomorrow’s game against the Raptors, the player injuries and lack of rotation depth could now compel him to use Jonathan Kuminga in the game.

Kuminga fell out of the Warriors’ rotation and recently demanded a trade. If Kerr allows him some opportunities to display his talent, then maybe the Warriors’ front office could yield significant value in a trade of Kuminga.

Kerr has repeatedly emphasized that this is a difficult situation where none of the sides are winners. However, if Kuminga can use the next seven games, before the February 5 trade deadline, to impress another front office into making a solid offer for him, then both sides could be winners.

Therefore, the question now remains whether Kerr will set aside the differences between him and Kuminga to use him effectively on the floor so that the Warriors’ front office can show another team some value in trading for him.

Additionally, it would also help Kuminga regain his confidence on the floor after missing so many games despite being healthy. He was averaging 11.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 43.1% from the field before falling out of the Warriors’ rotation completely.

At the end of the day, it was Butler’s arrival that arguably led Kuminga to being sidelined on the Warriors. Hence, it will be interesting to see if Butler’s injury ends up helping Kuminga in any way.

ByChaitanya Dadhwal
Chaitanya Dadhwal is an NBA Analyst and Columnist at Fadeaway World from New Delhi, India. He fell in love with basketball in 2018 after seeing James Harden in his prime. He joined the sports journalism world in 2021, one year before finishing his law school in 2022. He attended Jindal Global Law School in Sonipat, India, where his favorite subject was also Sports Law.He transitioned from law to journalism after realizing his true passion for sports and basketball in particular. Even though his journalism is driven by his desire to understand both sides of an argument and give a neutral perspective, he openly admits he is biased towards the Houston Rockets and Arsenal. But that intersection of in-depth analysis and passion helps him simplify the fine print and complex language for his readers.His goal in life is to open his own sports management agency one day and represent athletes. He wants to ensure he can help bridge the gap in equal opportunity for athletes across various sports and different genders playing the same sport.
