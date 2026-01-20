“Shut Your B**** A** Up!”: Jimmy Butler Yelled At Warriors Teammate After Serious Injury Against Heat

Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his right knee as he goes down with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images
Jan 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) holds his right knee as he goes down with an injury during the third quarter against the Miami Heat at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Warriors defeated the Heat comfortably tonight in a blowout 135-112 win. But they got bad news about their veteran forward, Jimmy Butler.

Butler went down writhing in pain during the third quarter against his former team. The veteran forward caught a pass from Brandin Podziemski and landed awkwardly that seemingly hurt his right knee as he collapsed to the floor while screaming in distress.

 

Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga eventually carried him to the locker room as he could not put any weight on his knee. The crowd went silent in a concerning sight at the Chase Center.

When the broadcast on the NBA App went down from Butler, the mic on the camera apparently remained switched on and caught an exchange between Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield during the timeout to help him out.

“That sh** looked nasty, huh?…. Shut you b**h a* up! Oh! My knee!” Butler seemingly said to Hield before screaming in pain.

“Come on, bro, we need you. Get you a** up,” Hield responded.

 

The Warriors fans watching at home also took to social media and sent their prayers for Butler’s injury.

“Seems like a serious injury. Hope it’s not an ACL issue.”

“Praying for you, Jimmy 🙏🏼.”

“Just pray it’s a sprain.”

“Blame it on Podziemski’s pass, smh.”

“That scream 😱 Jesus Christ!”

“Sending good vibes and prayers. That did not look good.”

Several such reactions flooded the internet as the DubNation was worried for their star player. Butler had played only 21 minutes tonight, and he did not return to the game.

He had 17 points, three rebounds, four assists, and two steals while going 6-11 from the field (54.5%). The Warriors extended their winning streak to four games this win, improving to 25-19 for the season. They now move on to face the Raptors tomorrow night at home.

Hopefully, we receive a positive update on Butler’s injury situation soon, but it seems very likely that he will not be available tomorrow. We anticipate that the Warriors will give a proper update on his knee after he undergoes an MRI.

