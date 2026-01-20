Warriors Player Ratings: 7 Players Including The Injured Jimmy Butler Score In Double Digits Against Heat

Golden State took their time on this one, and they had every reason to do so. From the very beginning of the first quarter against the Heat, the Warriors played with an ease and confidence that didn’t indicate anything urgent before winning 135-112. They moved the ball, believing that their rhythm would solve more problems than forced shots would.

Golden State didn’t care when Miami tried to slow the game down with excessive physical contact and defenders in the paint; they just kept shifting the ball around until the stuck paint opened up.

Still, Golden State kept their teamwork even with Butler’s injury. They spread the floor, and instead of a one-time, game-deciding blow, they kept hitting the Heat with insurmountable runs. Golden State kept their dominance and emptied the bench, proving that this performance was about teamwork, and it will show in the player ratings.

Brandin Podziemski: A

Game Stats: 24 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 2 TOV, 9-19 FG, 3-7 3-PT FG, 3-3 FT, 30 MIN

Brandin Podziemski was relentless. He attacked gaps, pushed the pace, and didn’t shy away from big moments despite sharing the floor with established veterans. His scoring came in waves and often at key moments when Miami looked ready to respond.

What stood out most was his confidence. He played like someone who fully believes he belongs, and the Warriors continue to benefit from that edge.

Quinten Post: A

Game Stats: 15 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 2 BLK, 3 TOV, 5-7 FG, 4-5 3-PT FG, 1-2 FT, 21 MIN

Post gave Golden State exactly what it needed from the frontcourt: spacing, activity, and decisiveness. He didn’t hesitate when looks were there, and Miami paid for it repeatedly as he stretched the defense well beyond its comfort zone. His confidence was obvious, especially in the way he stepped into threes without checking his feet.

Beyond the shooting, Post was active on the glass and made himself useful defensively, contesting shots and protecting the rim without fouling. It was one of those performances that won’t headline the box score nationally, but it absolutely mattered in the flow of the game.

Stephen Curry: A

Game Stats: 19 PTS, 3 REB, 11 AST, 3 TOV, 6-13 FG, 5-10 3-PT FG, 2-2 FT, 28 MIN

While scoring was present, it was evident that this was more of a passing game rather than a shooting one. Stephen Curry perfectly understood how to handle the coverage, bringing two defenders towards him while calmly assisting teammates cutting towards the empty space. The story was told through the dimes. Even that doesn’t fully reflect how much he orchestrated the game.

When Miami attempted to sacrifice defenders to shooters, Curry made them pay by hitting some shots. He never hunted shots. He was patient. This made the game easier as a result for the Warriors as the game progressed. He did not need much volume to make an impact.

Moses Moody: A

Game Stats: 13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 4-9 FG, 3-6 3-PT FG, 2-3 FT, 29 MIN

Moses Moody continues to look comfortable in whatever role he’s asked to play. He knocked down open shots, jumped passing lanes defensively, and stayed aggressive without drifting out of control. His energy showed up most on defense, where he disrupted Miami’s guards repeatedly.

Offensively, Moody didn’t need many touches to make an impact. He picked his moments, spaced the floor, and punished mistakes. It was a clean, efficient outing that fit perfectly into the larger team effort.

Buddy Hield: A

Game Stats: 16 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 4-7 3-PT FG, 23 MIN

Hield’s shooting changed the feel of the game every time Miami threatened a run. He came off screens ready to fire and didn’t need much space to get his shot off. Beyond the scoring, he stayed engaged defensively and moved well without the ball. It was one of those nights where his gravity alone bent the defense.

Jimmy Butler III: A-

Game Stats: 17 PTS, 3 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 2 TOV, 6-11 FG, 0-1 3-PT FG, 5-5 FT, 21 MIN

Jimmy Butler didn’t look like someone interested in forcing the issue, and given the injury context, that was probably the smartest approach at the time. He picked his spots, got to the line when Miami overplayed him, and acted more as a stabilizer than a focal point. His presence alone seemed to settle the group whenever Miami hinted at momentum, but seeing him leave with a knee injury was certainly concerning.

Al Horford: A-

Game Stats: 10 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 2-7 3-PT FG, 19 MIN

Horford brought calm and physicality off the bench, anchoring the interior while spacing the floor just enough to keep Miami honest. His shot wasn’t perfect from deep, but the willingness to take those looks mattered. Defensively, he cleaned up possessions and communicated well, helping organize a second unit that never let Miami build momentum.

Will Richard: B

Game Stats: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 2 STL, 1 BLK, 2-5 FG, 1-3 3-PT FG, 26 MIN

Richard didn’t score much, but his fingerprints were all over the game. He kept the offense flowing, made quick decisions, and consistently found shooters in rhythm. The assist total reflects his feel for the game more than any single highlight.

Defensively, he stayed active and alert, contributing steals and even a block. It was a connective performance that doesn’t jump off the page, but Golden State benefits from players who know how to keep everything moving.

Gary Payton II: B

Game Stats: 6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 TOV, 3-4 FG, 16 MIN

Payton did Payton things. He pressured the ball, cut hard, and made life uncomfortable for Miami’s guards. His offense came from effort rather than design, which suits him just fine.

He didn’t fill up the box score, but his impact showed up in disrupted possessions and loose balls.

Pat Spencer: C

Game Stats: 3 AST, 1 TOV, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3-PT FG, 13 MIN

Spencer focused more on playmaking than scoring, setting up teammates and keeping possessions alive. The shot didn’t fall, but he didn’t force it.

His value came from organization rather than production, which was acceptable given the game context.

Trayce Jackson-Davis: N/A

Game Stats: 7 PTS, 1 REB, 1 STL, 3-3 FG, 1-1 3-PT FG, 0-2 FT, 8 MIN

Jackson-Davis made the most of limited minutes, finishing efficiently and providing energy when he was on the floor. His scoring came quickly, and he didn’t overthink his role.

The short stint kept him from making a larger impact elsewhere, but he gave the Warriors solid minutes and stayed within himself, which is exactly what they needed.

Malevy Leons: N/A

Game Stats: 2 REB, 1 TOV, 3 MIN

Leons didn’t have much opportunity with his limited minutes. He positioned himself well and showed with his couple of rebounds that he was limited to the bare minimum to evaluate in this game.

L.J. Cryer: N/A

Game Stats: 3 PTS, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3-PT FG, 3 MIN

Cryer was aggressive and confident in his brief minutes. In that short stretch he took the shot and didn’t hesitate, as coaches love in short minutes.