Kawhi Leonard Blasts Ivica Zubac After Defensive Breakdown In Clippers Win Over Lakers

Kawhi Leonard was visibly frustrated with Ivica Zubac after a defensive lapse during the Los Angeles Clippers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Jan 5, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; LA Clippers center Ivica Zubac (40) celebrates with forward Kawhi Leonard (2) against the Golden State Warriors in the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Clippers have been playing good basketball lately, but that doesn’t mean the situation has been perfect in Los Angeles. Even in the wins, there are some moments that reveal some cracks from within the organization. Last night’s victory over the Lakers was the perfect example, with one clip featuring Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubac going viral online.

You can see Zubac mess up his coverage on the play. He was caught ball-watching while Marcus Smart slipped to the lane for an easy layup, leading to frustration from teammates. It was still early on in the game (four minutes into the first quarter), but Kawhi had to let his big man know who was responsible for the defensive breakdown. Of course, that’s not to mention his own personal history of being unavailable for the Clippers.

It was a rare moment of passion from Leonard, who is known for being emotionally reserved. He doesn’t usually speak up like that so openly, but he felt it was necessary to say something right away and set the tone for the rest of the game. While it may seem harsh, the Clippers have been making it a point to hold each other accountable for mistakes, and plays like that have cost them so many games already.

At 20-24, the Clippers currently sit 10th in the West and just 6.5 games back from the sixth seed. For a team that was once at the bottom of the standings, it’s been a miraculous turnaround so far, but the process is still ongoing. With the Clippers finally healthy, the team is showing its true colors, but the margin for error has never been slimmer. That’s why the Clippers must maintain their focus as a team and play with purpose in every game, so that they have a chance for the postseason.

Anyone who doesn’t rise to the occasion could be moved ahead of February’s deadline.  Whether that’s Ivica Zubac or another expendable role player, the Clippers will not rule out any potential roster changes this season. With multiple trade targets, including Malik Monk, Kyle Kuzma, and Jaden Ivey, the Clippers have the means to make a few notable upgrades if they’re willing to pay the price.

Whoever they get will have to play up to Kawhi Leonard’s standards, and that’s not an easy thing. At this stage of his career, he’s not afraid to call people out on their mistakes, and the Clippers need that kind of leadership to make a lasting run in the West.

