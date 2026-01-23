The Lakers have been nearly unbeatable in clutch games this season, but they were all out of miracles tonight, against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. In a key matchup for NBA Rivals week, the home team came out on top, 112-104, in a highly competitive showdown that went down to the wire.

The Clippers rode a strong showing from their frontcourt to beat the Lakers for the second time this season. Kawhi Leonard led the way with 24 points, five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and zero blocks on 47.4% shooting and 42.9% shooting from three. Ivica Zubac dropped 18 points, 19 rebounds, one steal, and zero blocks on 53.8% shooting. James Harden totaled 18 points, seven rebounds, 10 assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 28.6% shooting and 33.3% shooting from three.

Meanwhile, the Lakers fell flat on multiple fronts as they dropped to 26-17 on the season. Luka Doncic played well with 32 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, three steals, and zero blocks on 40.7% shooting and 23.1% shooting from three. LeBron James dropped 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, two steals, and zero blocks on 47.4% shooting and 25.0% shooting from three.

Even with notable contributions from the stars and several runs down the stretch, it was hardly enough for the Lakers to overcome a Clippers squad that has never looked better. While multiple factors played a role, several problems in particular stood out that demand the Lakers’ attention.

Deandre Ayton Is Dragging Everyone Down

Former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton was the Lakers’ big addition this summer, and it makes his performance in this game all the more concerning. He was already on thin ice in Redick’s rotation, but a lack of effort and focus early on limited him to just 20 minutes in this game. He was benched in the fourth quarter as his play was hurting the team, forcing Redick to look toward Jaxson Hayes and Jarred Vanderbilt.

By the end of the night, Ayton finished with four points, five rebounds, zero assists, zero steals, and one block on 40.0% shooting. He played with a stunning lack of motor on the court that spread through the whole team. Without an impactful big man, the Lakers were helpless on the boards, getting beaten 49-34 while giving up 13 offensive rebounds.

Heavy Scoring Load For Luka Doncic

Austin Reaves is due back during this road trip for the Lakers, but his absence was felt tonight. Outside of James and Doncic, the Lakers struggled to find consistent scoring, relying on late-game shot-making from Marcus Smart to help close the gap and try to keep up an unsustainable scoring balance.

As a result, it put overwhelming pressure on Luka to carry the offense on every possession. By the fourth quarter, he had practically nothing left to give, and it dried up an already starved Lakers offense. If nothing else, this game was a testament to what the team needs most ahead of February’s deadline: shooting, and things could get ugly if they don’t get it soon.

Defensive Mistakes Persist

The Lakers had a chance to win, but it was a costly mistake on defense that left John Collins wide open for a corner three-pointer that sealed the game. Mistakes like that were the story of this game (and the story of the season), as the Clippers enjoyed plenty of open shots and second-chance opportunities. By the end, the home team shot 47.6% from the field and 38.7% from three.

Without the personnel to keep up on defense, the Lakers struggled to keep the Clippers away from the free-throw line. They shot 20-21 from the charity stripe, outscoring the Purple and Gold by seven points. In a game that was decided by eight points, that disparity made a difference, and it exposes how much the Lakers were out of their depth defensively.