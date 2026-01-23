LeBron James Slams Ugly Jeanie Buss Fallout Story: “Don’t Care How Somebody Feels About Me”

A bombshell story recently claimed that Jeanie Buss and LeBron James have been developing a fallout since 2022. Subsequently, reports also pondered the Lakers forward’s future with the team.

The Lakers lost 104-112 to the Clippers tonight at the Intuit Dome. Following the game, LeBron James spoke to the media and addressed the initial story.

“Quite frankly, I don’t really get involved in that. Or the reports of it, whatever the case may be. I’ve seen a lot of it, obviously, but I don’t really care about the reports, to be honest.”

“You guys know me; you guys have known me since I’ve been here. My eighth year here, been in this league 23 years, there’s going to be another article tomorrow, especially involving me.”

James then went on to recall the mindset with which he joined the Lakers as a free agent in 2018: bringing glory back to the Lakers.

“At the end of the day, when I came to this organization, my whole mindset was about restoring excellence. The things that I’ve seen growing up, obviously, I didn’t get the opportunity to watch the Showtime Lakers, but I know the history.”

“In the early 2000s, it was Shaq and Kobe, and then what Kobe did, those couple of runs with Pau, so my whole mindset was how can I get that feeling back to the Lakers.”

“When the Lakers, the Knicks, the Bulls, and the Celtics are good, it’s great,” James further added while pointing to the big market teams in the NBA. “And then I was able to do that with 14-16 other guys, bringing a championship here, that’s always been my mindset.”

“So, quite frankly, I don’t really care about articles, I don’t care about stories, and podcasts and all that type of sh**, they don’t bother me. I’m 41 years old, and I’m watching golf every day. I don’t care about an article. I don’t care how somebody feels about me.”

“If you know me personally, then you know what I’m about. These guys know what I’m about, and that’s all that matters. I couldn’t care less how somebody feels about me,” James concluded.

His agent, Rich Paul, previously resonated with a similar opinion when he addressed the story on his podcast. The 41-year-old superstar further reflected on how he reviews his time with the Lakers so far in the eight seasons he has been with the franchise.

“I thought it was good, but somebody could see it another way. There are always two sides to the coin. But at the end of the day, how I represent this franchise and what I wanted to do representing this franchise from when I got here up to now has been with the utmost respect, honor, and dignity.”

James pointed out that this was the longest stretch he has spent with a single franchise. His longest consecutive stint with the Cavaliers was seven years; he later returned for four more years separately.

NBA insider Chris Haynes was of the opinion that such stories are usually followed up by an ugly divorce, therefore claiming a trade could be in the works.

But when James was asked about whether he plans to finish the season with the Lakers, he simply said “I’m good” repeatedly, seemingly signifying that he is happy where he is.

The Lakers forward, anyway, has a no-trade clause. Therefore, no trades can be executed by the front office without his approval, thereby brushing aside any doubts on James’ future with the franchise this season.

James gave it his all on the court tonight, but the Lakers’ late flurry fell short down the stretch. They cut what was once a 26-point lead in the game down to two points before the Clippers regained momentum.

He ended up with 23 points, five rebounds, six assists, and two steals while shooting 9-19 from the floor (47.4 FG%).

Following this loss to the Clippers, the Lakers have fallen to 26-17 for the season so far. They are now set to face Luka Doncic’s former team, the Mavericks, on Saturday (January 24) night in Dallas.